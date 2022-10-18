STATE COLLEGE — A pressure-drenched 3-wood is what will be remembered most from Dylan Ramsey’s historic PIAA Class 3A state golf championship.

The Cedar Crest freshman had made his first-round 67 hold up through a long, cold day at Penn State University’s White Course. But Rocco Salvitti, a battle-tested, Notre Dame-bound senior from Pittsburgh Central Catholic, had been better than good down the stretch, playing the back nine in 3-under par. A Ramsey bogey at the par-3 16th drew Salvitti into a tie for the lead. Both players parred 17, Ramsey coaxing in a nervy, downhill 5-foot par putt.

Both got their tee shots in the fairway on 18, a 492-yard par-5. Salvitti, farther back and apparently trying to lay up, pushed a long iron to the right.

Ramsey had a shot of 225 yards, uphill, in the cold, probably realistically a 240-yard shot.

“It was a good fade 3-wood for me,’’ he calculated. “If I hit a draw, I probably go over the green but my fade took a little distance off. I hit my 3-wood good all day, so I felt comfortable over it.’’

With a big prize on the line, a crowd of perhaps 200 looking on, cameras from Pennsylvania Cable Network and local TV news outlets trained on him, and at the ripe old age of 14, Ramsey delivered a big-boy golf shot, drilling a baby cut to the middle of the green, leaving a 25-foot eagle putt.

Savlitti had to punch his third from under a tree and it rolled through the green. He made par, leaving Ramsay two putts away from all the marbles.

He made no mistakes.

With a 67-73—140 total, 4-under par, Ramsey won the boys Class 3A gold medal. He may be the first freshman to win the state title, at least in boys Class 3A, although complete archives that could prove that apparently don’t exist.

He is the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s 10th state individual champion in boys golf and Cedar Crest’s third, joining Stu Ingraham (1977) and Blaine Peffley (2001), both of whom ended up, for a time, playing golf for a living.

Ramsey’s a long way from that place, but further along, at this age, than either of them.

“I know (now) I can play against the best and even beat them,’’ he said. “I kind of knew that before, but this definitely tells you that.’’

Ramsey led by three heading into the final day, and had a shaky moment early, when he drove into a bush on the short par-4 second, had to take an unplayable lie and made double bogey, pulling Salvitti within one.

But Salvitti hit his second shot into a bush on the par-5 third, had to take an unplayable lie and made six, while Ramsey got up-and-down from a bunker to make birdie and push the lead to three again.

Ramsey beat the White Course’s par-5s senseless, 3-under for the day and 8-under for the tournament.

He played the last 10 holes, defending the lead, 1-under par.

Monday night, he was asked about sleeping on and then playing on the lead, something he’d done before in junior events.

“The way I approach it is I act like I’m not in the lead,’’ he said.

When it was over Tuesday, he said he managed to do that so completely that he didn’t even know where he stood on the leaderboard, even in relation to Salvitti, who he was playing with, until his Dad told him after the 16th hole.

Solanco senior Logan Wagner, also in that final 3A group, shot 75 Tuesday for a 145 total and solo fourth.

Wagner overcame his putter — he said he made nothing all day — with ball-striking, a relentless torrent of low, solid, below-the-weather shots.

“I did exactly what I wanted to do,’’ he said. “I placed myself on good, good positions. Missing short putts was the issue today.

“I needed some of them to go in and it would have been interesting, but a lot more good than bad. I’m sad, but I’m happy.’’

Last year’s champion, Nicholas Gross, the fourth-ranked junior in the country, finished third at 73-71—144.

More strong repping of the L-L

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ben Wilson shot a superb 72 Tuesday and climb all the way to 10th among the 3A boys with a 149 total.

In 3A girls, Manheim Township freshman Piper Smith made a big move Tuesday, shooting 73 to finish 13th at 157. Jill Fifler, a Cedar Crest senior, was 17th at 85-79—164.

The top L-L finisher among the Class 2A boys was Annville-Cleona’s Reagan Flynn, who shot 78-80—158 on the Blue Course to tie for 25th.