A pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys are first-round leaders Friday at the District Three Golf Championships at Briarwood and Honey Run courses near York, even as a pair of L-L squads finished second in the team competition.

Lancaster Catholic’s Jack Novis is the Class 2A boys leader after shooting an even-par 72. He leads by four shots over Boiling Springs’ Josh Hiles, and is seven shots ahead of York Catholic’s Patrick Doran and Littlestown’s Bradin Peart, who are tied for third at Briarwood.

Novis’ teammate Gavin Badger is in ninth place with a 9-over 81, and the Crusaders were runners-up in the 2A team tournament with a total score of 338, behind champion Boiling Springs' 331. Only the team champions advance to state play this year.

The top 10 finishers in 2A advance to the PIAA tournament.

In Class 3A boys, Ben Freeman of Cedar Crest has a two-shot lead after shooting a 4-under 68. Sam Elsen of Susquehannock and Brady Davidson of Cumberland Valley are tied for second.

Two Lampeter-Strasburg golfers are in the top 10 in 3A. Matthew Wilson and Ben Wilson are tied for fourth after shooting 1-under 71, as the Pioneers worked to a silver-medal finish of 16-over 304. Dallastown was the winner, shooting 10-over 298.

Solanco’s Logan Wagner is 10th in the 3A individual field at 1-over.

The top 18 finishers advance to the state tournament.

Penn Manor’s Keegan Dings and Cedar Crest’s Jill Fidler are the top L-L players among the girls, tied for third in Class 3A at 12-over. They are 11 shots behind Dallastown’s Makensy Knaub, who shot a 1-over 73. Elle Overly of Warwick and Paisley Kappesser of Manheim Township are in a three-way tie for eighth at 16-over.

The top nine in 3A qualify for the state tournament.

In 2A girls, Savannah Miller of Lancaster Catholic is the only L-L player to make the nine-player cut, shooting a 91 for sixth place. Camp Hill’s Paige Richter is the runaway leader, 15 strokes ahead after shooting a 3-under 69.

The top five move on to states in 2A.

The final round is Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. with Class 3A at Honey Run and 10:50 with Class 2A at Briarwood. The state tournament is set for Oct. 18-19 at Heritage Hills in York.





