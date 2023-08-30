Annville-Cleona’s golf team continued its impressive roll in Section Four of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, sweeping a section match at Royal Oaks in Lebanon Tuesday.

The Dutchmen (15-0) shot a four-player total of 312, including a 2-over-par 73 from Logan Francis, a 75 from Wesley Heller and 78 from usual No. 1 Reagan Flynn.

Pequea Valley (12-3) was second for the third straight match, shooting 327, including a 75 from Cole Stoltzfus and 79 from Max Hershey .

Northern Lebanon was third (352), followed by Lancaster Mennonite (376), which got a 76 from Ian Kennett and Lebanon (438).

Also in Lebanon County, Drew Wilson’s 72 sparked Lampeter-Strasburg to its third straight sweep of Section Three at Pine Meadows.

The Pioneers (15-0) shot 314, including 79s from Addison Rosa and Charlie Westerland.

Manheim Central (12-3) was second at 335, followed by Elco (354), Octorara (355), Cocalico (360) and Garden Spot (367).