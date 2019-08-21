After a strong 2018 season for Lancaster-Lebanon League girls tennis players that included four District Three titles, a mix of those players return this season.
Topping the list is Lancaster Catholic senior Riley Smith, who was the L-L Section Two Player of the Year, the league’s Class 2A champion and half of the L-L and district 2A doubles title team.
Manheim Township won the L-L and district 3A team titles a year ago. Among those returning from that team is junior Scotty Reynolds, who won gold in district 3A doubles and earned Section One honorable mention.
Those and the rest of the L-L players kicked off their seasons this week. Here are some things to watch:
Repeat performances?
As a defending champion, Smith will obviously be one to watch in the L-L this season.
“Riley is looking forward to defending her L-L singles and doubles titles,” said Lancaster Catholic coach Victor Fissella in an email. “First and foremost, as our returning captain, Riley wants to help the team claim a fourth straight section championship and capture a District Three team championship after coming up short in three straight appearances in the district final.”
Smith will be without last year’s doubles teammate, Isabel Midcap, who graduated.
Manheim Township lost league all-star Emily Garvin, along with Nicole Honrade, who teamed with Reynolds to win the district 3A doubles title. But the Streaks, who were 10-0 in the regular season, have plenty back, and will also greet Taylor Kopan. Kopan was one of the league’s best players as a freshman and sophomore, but sat out last year to concentrate on lacrosse.
Avery Palandjian is also back. She was a league all-star last year as a freshman.
It was an all-Township final in district 3A doubles last year, with Reynolds and Honrade outlasting Garvin and Palandjian 5-7, 7-5, 6-4. Garvin and Palandjian were L-L 3A champs.
Among others looking to defend titles are:
Singles: Rachel Eby, Conestoga Valley, L-L flight 3; and Ryan Gerhardt, Lampeter-Strasburg, L-L flight 4.
Doubles; Julie Briner and Cami Henneman, Manheim Township, L-L Flight 2; Gerhardt and Kendall Winters, Lampeter-Strasburg, L-L Flight 3.
Teams to beat
L-L section champs Manheim Township (One), Lampeter-Strasburg (Two) and Lancaster Catholic (Three) look to be the front-runners again.
Township and Catholic each were undefeated in the regular season, while L-S was 10-3. The Blue Streaks received a first-round bye in the L-L team tournament, then beat L-S and Conestoga Valley 4-0 to win the title.
CV, led by Coach of the Year Dale Gregg, in his 32nd season, should again be strong in Section One, along with Hempfield, which lost L-L and District Three 3A champion Amanda Hagino to graduation.
L-S lost two Section Two all-stars but returns Gerhardt and Winters. Last year’s runner-up, Manheim Central, and Cocalico each lost a section all-star, but boast large rosters. Donegal returns senior Emily Ashley, who received all-league honorable mention and Section Two all-star honors, and was a district tournament qualifier in her first three years.
In Section Three, runner-up Lancaster Country Day, which was 11-4 overall, and Pequea Valley (14-3) each lost a section all-star. Both have plenty returning, including section all-star Cassidy Gleiberman for the Cougars.
Postseason experience
Other returning L-L players enjoyed some postseason success beyond the league tournament last year.
Lancaster Catholic’s Meg Grassberger and Angelle San Jose advanced to the District Three Class 2A doubles semifinals while Country Day’s Gleiberman and Sloane Kidan reached the district 2A quarterfinals.
Conestoga Valley and Hempfield joined Manheim Township in the district 3A team tournament, while Lancaster Catholic and Country Day were in the 2A field. The Crusaders finished second and went on to win a first-round match at states. Township lost in the first round in 3A.
Smith and Midcap got to the state semifinals in 2A doubles
Mark the calendar
Here are some dates to keep in mind:
L-L tournaments: Team — Sept. 26, 30, Oct. 1; singles and doubles — Oct. 3, 5, 7.
District Three tournaments: Team — Oct. 10, 14, 15, 17; singles — Oct. 11-12; doubles — Oct. 18-19.
PIAA tournaments: Team —\!q Oct. 22, 25, 26; singles and doubles — Nov. 1-2.