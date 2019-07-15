Xtreme Girls Soccer, a U17 team affiliated with Rage United in Lancaster, posted a 1-3 record and finished fourth in the National Presidents Cup competition held Thursday through Sunday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The Xtreme, with junior and senior players from eight school districts, dropped a 3-1 decision in Sunday's third-place game to Florida's Plant City FC Lancers. In pool play, the team lost, 5-2, to the Chicago Fire Juniors West Red team and 2-1 to Nevada's LVSA Red before defeating Plant City, 2-1, in te final game of the preliminary round Saturday. Chicago Fire won the title with a 2-0 victory over LVSA in the final.
Taylor Goss led the Xtreme with two goals in the tournament.