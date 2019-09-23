Redemption, in soccer, is the next touch away.
Or maybe the touch after that.
Upset with herself for failing to convert a first-half penalty kick, Manheim Central senior midfielder McKenna Copley more than made up five minutes into overtime, burying a shot upper middle to send the Barons home with a 3-2 victory over Elizabethtown, Monday afternoon on the Bears Jane Hoover Field.
In an L-L Section Two rivalry match that was not “must win”, but was “better win”, the Bears (2-3 league, 6-6 overall) controled the first half, and the first five minutes of the second.
Having weathered that storm, Manheim (4-1, 10-1), picked up the pace in a match featuring two ties and three lead changes.
“It was a tale of two, maybe three halves,” said Barons coach Andrew Stoltzfus.
“Some games you’re just not there, and it didn’t feel like us, didn’t look like us,” Stoltzfus said of the Barons sluggish first half.
Coming wearing a three-game losing streak, E-town broke from the gate with three scoring opportunities in the first five minutes.
“The goal coming in was to put last week behind us,” Bears coach Brian Ressler said. “I thought we did that.”
They capitalized when Kaelynn Sheetz took a pass from Olivia Anson and finished it into the left corner of the goal.
The Bears tested Baron keeper Mia Reed often in the half, Reed equal to the task aggressively challenging every incursion into her area.
In the 27th minute Copley was fouled in the box. Stepping to the penalty kick, she tried to beat keeper Kaitlyn Snyder to Snyder’s left, only to doink the kick off the right post.
“I was upset with myself,” Copley would later share.
“I really let my team down in the first half and I had certainly had to up my game.”
The entirety of the Barons upped their game as Copley, Isabella Wendler and Hannah Adair began to click up top.
As a result, the pace of the game got much faster and Wendler tied the match in the 58th minute, finishing a sweet cross from Adair.
The Bears went back ahead, 2-1, three minutes later with Olivia Shuck taking a pass from Taryn Hummer and ripping it to the far corner of the net from 25 yards out.
Seven minutes later, on a ball out of the back, Copley’s upfield service bounced off a defender, right to Adair.
After a touch she buried it, and it was 2-2 with just under 13 minutes to play.
Reed was called on to save a big, booming deep ball off the foot of Alicia Underkoffler with eight minutes left, then covered Shuck’s corner kick at the near post a minute later.
The chances came hard and fast in OT, four for Manheim, two for the Bears, before Copley ended it from the top of the 18.
“Autumn (Greiner) passed me an amazing ball,” Copley said. “I just turned and shot it and hoped that it went in.”
“I think we deserved better than losing in overtime, but that’s the way the ball bounces,” Ressler said.
For his part, Stoltzfus saw the afternoon as a learning moment.
“When it’s not clicking, you just have to keep your heads down and work hard,” Stoltzfus said. “That’s got to be our lesson for today.”