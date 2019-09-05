In Section One of L-L girls soccer there’s never an easy day.
When Warwick and Manheim Township get together the degree of difficulty increases tenfold.
Such was the case Thursday afternoon in Neffsville as the Blue Streaks (3-0 overall) claimed a 1-0 decision from the Warriors in the league opener for both squads.
“It’s a typical Township-Warwick game. It’s going to be a nail biter to the end,” Blue Streaks coach Terry Law said.
“I don’t care who you play,” said Warriors coach Wendell Hannaford, “any team can beat you on any day.”
But, at least in recent history, it seems Warwick (1-2 overall) beating Township is a Sysiphean task.
“That’s our seventh out of ten games (decided) by one goal,” lamented Hannaford, who has seen Township win six of the seven — there was one tie — and nine of the last ten matches overall.
“That’s just one thing here or there that could change that outcome,” he said.
Thursday, that one thing was a 40 yard free kick from Warwick back Jo Martin that hit the crossbar with six minutes to play.
Or Township keeper Ali Quinn coming out to block Jess Williamson, point blank, with 15 minutes to play.
Or the sweet give-and-go down the left side in the 52nd minute between Streaks wing back Sydney Hoover and midfielder Lauren Pettoni that prefaced middie Anika Krasni’s pass to Liza Suydam.
As Suydam dribbled deeper into the offensive third, Caroline Wood moved into position near the top of the 20.
“I saw an opportunity for that diagonal run,” Wood said. “She played an excellent ball in and I first-time hit it.”
The ball tucked into the far corner of the goal, unlocking what one observer called a clinic on how to play between the 40s.
“We fell in love with possession,” said Law in one of the few times you will hear a coach consider that a negative.
“We over-passed the ball rather than taking the shot when we were inside the frame.
“But, you know, Warwick defends really hard and really well. You know you’re going to get a solid 80 minutes out of their effort.”
The first half was mostly Township, although the Warriors picked up the pace in the final six minutes, carrying that over to the second half.
“The first half wasn’t our best,” Hannaford admitted. “The second half, that was our team.
“We got a little long with the ball, we didn’t play our style,” he said. “Once we got the ball on the ground, we started to make things happen.”
“I’m happy to get out with the win,” said Law. “I’ll take the three points.”