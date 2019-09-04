Topping out at 90 degrees, it was hot in Lancaster's western suburbs Wednesday afternoon.
But not as hot as Lancaster Catholic senior midfielder Brynn Rathsam.
Rathsam scored the hat trick as the Crusaders (3-0 overall), made a statement in the L-L Section Four opener, defeating host Lancaster Country Day, 4-0.
Rathsam scored twice in the first half, adding her third goal early in the second, as the Crusaders were a dominant offensive machine.
With a 21-3 advantage in offensive opportunities in the first half, Catholic kept the Cougars (0-1 L-L, 1-1 overall) pinned in their defensive third, unable to create any attack.
“I think that was a really good wakeup call for us,” said Country Day coach Abby Zielinski.
“We knew they were technically a little bit stronger than us, maybe a little bit faster.
“But we played a little bit intimidated, not really pressuring them as much as they were pressuring us.”
Catholic brought the pressure early with Hannah Schmidt unloading a shot with 35 seconds expired, followed by Zoe Orihuel’s corner kick.
“We like to look wide,” Rathsam said, “and even though it was a narrow field we tried to keep it as wide as we can, switch it back and forth.
Four minutes in Rathsam collected a ball 30 yards out, took two touches on goal and drilled the opening salvo home.
“I saw a lot of open space and no one stepped to me,” she said, “so I just hit it.”
Thirteen minutes later Rathsam took a pass from Schmidt, dribbled across the 18, left to right, then unleashed a crossing shot back at the far post.
“I was looking for someone to slip something through, but the run wasn’t there,” she said, adding that she then took the shot herself.
Cougars keeper Anna Sotirescu, anticipating Rathsam going near post, couldn’t keep her feet as she changed direction, fell, and helplessly watched the ball nestle in the net.
Under constant pressure, Sotirescu saved thirteen of 17 shots, and cleaned up six other flurries that did not result in shots.
With the relentless pressure the Cougars were forced out of their preferred possession game, falling back to a kick-and-run mode.
“We were playing pretty direct,” Zielenski said, “that’s not really our game.
“Against a team like Catholic it was hard to keep that possession. It kind of looked a little bit like tennis, more than soccer.”
Attacking down the sides and crossing into the box Catholic set up several strong chances.
Orihuel’s cross from the right wing, in the 48th minute, came to Rathsam in the box where she finished it for her third goal.
With under five minutes to play, in a near identical situation, it was a Caroline Cloonan cross to Ally Snyder that capped the scoring.