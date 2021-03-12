HARRISBURG -- A year ago, Harrisburg Christian’s girls’ basketball team went 13-9, and lost in the first round of the District Three playoffs to a sub.-500 team that itself was blown out in the next round, and again in the consolation bracket.

Enter two exchange students from Serbia’s national basketball program, 6-3 senior Andjela Pavicevic and junior point guard Jovana Lucic. Throw in 6-2 sophomore Merit Innocent, from Nigeria, who played for the continent of Africa in the 2019 Junior NBA Global Championship.

The result is what may have had the most dominant season in the history of District Three, or of basketball, or of all human endeavor.

The Knights rolled past Veritas Academy 51-25 Friday for the district championship.

It was the second-closest game Harrisburg Christian has had this year.

The Knights won a game 75-8. They had a five-game, midseason stretch in which they outscored their opponents 327-64, or a per-game average of 65-13. Their closest regular-season game was a 29-point defeat of Newport, and they won their District Three Class A quarter- and semifinals by a combined 98-49.

In the context of all that, Veritas, of Leola, held together nicely Friday, and in the first meeting, Feb. 8, that was tied at halftime.

“I think we surprised them a little bit last time,’’ said Veritas senior Serena Hartzler, who scored 18 points Friday. “We definitely were the underdog.’’

Harrisburg Christian’s front line goes 6-3, 6-2, 6-1. Veritas’ front line, emphatically, does not.

“We tried to double-team on the post and see what we could do that way,’’ said Christy Vocature, Veritas’ second-year coach. “They’re a very good team, very strong and athletic. We did our best.’’

The Monarchs hung around for a while, pulling within 15-8 and 17-10, on Hartzler jumpers, late in the second quarter.

But it came down to this: Harrisburg Christian could throw the ball inside whenever it wanted, without having to even be precise about such details as post-ups or entry passes.

Veritas could not get to the rim at all, either by passing it or driving it. It was utterly limited to jump shots. It did not attempt a free throw until 1:51 was left in the third quarter.

The lead was 20 at that point, and the suspense was over.

The Monarchs bow out at 17-5.

“I’m very pleased,’’ Vocature said. “We had five seniors who left a legacy.’’

“It’s exciting just to make it this far,’’ Hartzler said. “I’m proud of this season ad my high school career.’’

Harrisburg Christian for 22 points from Pavicevic and 14 from Innocent.

The Knights (20-0) advance to the quarterfinals of the state A tournament, where they await the winner of Wednesday’s first-round game between the District Two champ and District 1/12 survivor.