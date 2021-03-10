If a team is going to struggle scoring, it still can defend.

And did Veritas Academy ever play defense when facing High Point Baptist Academy during Wednesday's District Three Class 1A girls basketball semifinal.

The Monarchs shut out the Eagles in the third quarter — the second straight district tournament game in which they blanked their opponent in the third — and took home a 33-20 victory at Mount Calvary Christian School in Elizabethtown.

"I think something we hone down with the girls is the third quarter matters,” Veritas coach Christy Vocature said. "That's the game-changing quarter and they need to show up for that."

The second-seeded Monarchs improved to 16-4, earning a rematch at Harrisburg Christian in Friday night's championship contest. Harrisburg topped Greenwood 42-25 in the night’s other semifinal.

The two sides played for the CCAC title, a contest won by top-seeded Harrisburg. Still, Vocature is looking for a great game.

"It was a good matchup," she said. "We started a little slow, then kind of settled in a little bit. It did become a close game in the second and third, so we are hoping we can show up ready to battle."

The best example of Wednesday's non-stop defense was Serena Hartzler, the program's all-time leading scorer, who used her slick hands at both ends. Not only did she score 12, she also grabbed 10 steals, eight rebounds and had two blocked shots.

In all, the Monarchs had 19 steals on the night, forcing High Point into 27 turnovers.

"Shooting was hard, so I tried to step it up on defense," Hartzler said. "We just played as a team and it was a really great win. I'm proud of our team stepping up, sometimes when one person starts to fall, other kids follow that downslope. Everyone stepped up."

"She came ready to play,” Vocature said of Hartzler. "She's a senior captain and knew what was next after this game, playing for a district championship."

Close after an 11-8 first quarter, Veritas saw its lead shrink to one, but a pair of offensive rebounds put the ball in Caitlin Lielbriedis' hands and she drained a 3-pointer. Finishing with a game-high 13 points, Lielbriedis scored moments later, followed by Olivia Mylin's jumper for an 18-10 lead.

Although High Point (11-4) pulled within 19-13 at the half, it set up a stifling performance as the Eagles went 11 minutes of play without a point until Camila Valette's bucket with 6:25 left.

Veritas has allowed only 67 points in three district games.

"We have five seniors, they love the game of basketball and love each other as teammates," Vocature said. "They come out every single game, every single practice ready to step up on the court and play for each other."