Unfortunately, some sad news first:

Linden Hall’s solid season is over. The Lions, fresh off their third District 3 Class 2A championship in a row, and prepping to roar into the PIAA playoffs, had to forfeit their first-round game on Tuesday against District 2 champ Holy Cross.

One year after seeing its season end before a date in the state quarterfinals when Governor Wolf and the PIAA canceled the season because of coronavirus concerns, Linden Hall’s squad on Sunday was forced to shut down -- and subsequently forfeit -- because of virus concerns in the program.

Coach Ellen Bair confirmed the forfeit, which ended Linden Hall’s season prematurely for the second year in a row. The Lions finished up 9-4 overall -- including a 54-33 victory over Columbia in the D3-2A finale last week -- and will lose 6-foot-5 enforcer and Northwestern University recruit Mercy Ademusayo to graduation. But Bair is expecting four starters back in December. This season, however, is over.

Meanwhile, Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball 2020-21, a season like no other, is tucked neatly away in the books, after a roller-coaster ride of coronavirus protocols, game postponements, truncated schedules and the live-streaming craze.

Here’s to a “normal” 2021-22.

Section titles went to Hempfield in Section 1; Elizabethtown and Ephrata with a co-crown in Section 2; Cocalico in Section 3; Lancaster Catholic in Section 4; and Lancaster Mennonite in Section 5. Mennonite was the only team to get through league play unscathed; the Blazers were 10-0 in section games.

Hempfield beat Lancaster Catholic in OT in an unforgettable league championship clash, but the Crusaders rebounded to reach the District 3 Class 4A title game. Columbia also reached a district finale, playing for gold in Class 2A.

In a season full of starts and stops, shutdowns and makeup games, Elco managed to squeeze in a league-high 21 games, while Cocalico, Lancaster Mennonite and Solanco played 20 apiece, as not a single L-L League squad got to the usual max-22 regular-season games, including postseason contests. Craziness …

FINAL 2020-21 L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATS, STANDINGS

FINAL L-L LEAGUE SCORING LEADERS: Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (23.6 points per game), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (21.2). Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (19.2), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (18.7), Columbia’s Brie Droege (18.6), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (17.8). Cocalico’s Hannah Custer (16.8), Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger (14.9), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (14.3), Warwick’s Lauren Pyle (14.1), Elco’s Amanda Smith (13.7).

FINAL L-L LEAGUE 3-POINT LEADERS: Cocalico’s Izzy Mack (40 made 3-pointers), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (31), Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (30), Warwick’s Lauren Pyle (28), Elizabethtown’s Ainsley Raybold (28), Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (27), Garden Spot’s Erin Gonzalez (26), Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (25), Pequea Valley’s Brooke Liney (25), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (25), Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (25).

NOTABLES: Stay tuned for the L-L League coaches all-star list, which should be released this week. The coaches started selecting the section-by-section all-stars, most outstanding players and coaches of the year following last season. … Yes, one more season of the five-section format is on the books for 2021-22, with Octorara remaining down in Section 5 on the girls side. … As mentioned, Linden Hall will join the league in 2022; the league will go back to a four-section configuration that winter, with teams slotted by PIAA classifications. No word as to how the league playoff brackets will look next winter -- let alone in two years -- but here’s thinking it should return to some semblance of normalcy, with section champs and runners-up making the bracket. Fingers crossed.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage