Linden Hall’s three-peat is complete.

For the third time in as many years, the Lions hoisted the District Three Class 2A gold trophy, this time compliments of a 54-33 victory over Columbia on Wednesday night in Lititz.

It was Linden Hall’s fourth championship-game appearance in a row, and third straight crown, after the Lions decked the Crimson Tide with a 20-3 first-quarter blitz, and built a 32-6 cushion later in the first half.

“That’s exactly what we wanted,” Linden Hall coach Ellen Bair said. “We came out with energy and we got the momentum and we felt good about the way things were going. It felt great to be able to come out and play our game.”

Ironically, the victory came exactly one year to the date -- March 10, 2020 -- when Linden Hall beat Holy Cross in the PIAA playoffs. Two days later, everyone went into quarantine, and the season was eventually canceled with the Lions in limbo.

Wednesday’s heroes: Nadja Velisvljev scored Linden Hall’s first 11 points and 14 of the Lions’ 20 first-quarter points. She finished with 19 points. And Northwestern University recruit Mercy Ademusayo was unstoppable in the paint; the 6-foot-5 low-post threat had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots for Linden Hall, the No. 1 seed.

“Awesome,” Velisvljev said. “This is a really big moment.”

MacKenzie Burke drilled four 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Columbia, the No. 2 seed. In fact, seven of the Tide’s 11 field goals were treys; Brooke Droege’s 3-ball on Columbia’s first trip of the game put the Tide up 3-0, but Linden Hall (9-4) countered with a 20-0 blitz to close the first quarter, and the spree eventually hit 24-0 on Ademusayo’s layup for a 24-3 cushion.

“I couldn’t be happier about how we played,” Bair said “It’s kind of like magic when you see the ball move like that, and everyone is getting touches. We hit the post. We attacked. It’s sort of pick your poison with us, and I love it when we’re playing like that.”

While Velisvljev dominated the first quarter, Columbia (14-5) had no answers for Adumusayo in the second quarter; she had 10 points on five buckets at the glass, the latter giving the Lions a safe and sound 32-6 lead. Linden Hall was up 34-15 at the half after Burke coaxed in a couple of late 3’s to give the Tide some momentum.

Linden Hall iced it in the third quarter; Anastasiya Astapenka had back-to-back transition layups off steals to cap a 6-0 burst and a 45-15 lead for the Lions, who will take on the District Two champ in a first-round PIAA playoff game on March 16.

Linden Hall won the rebounding battle 24-22, and the Lions feasted on 18 turnovers for multiple fast-break layups the other way. Columbia was back in a district finale for the first time since 2017, but the Tide was denied a fifth championship.

“I never thought we’d start that way, but we did,” Columbia coach Karl Kreiser said. “I’m not sure if it was nerves or what, but they’re a really good team. Their guards are so quick; we had trouble getting our scorers open against them. Again, that’s a really good team. We lost to a really, really good team.”

