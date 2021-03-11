It’s the District 3 Class 4A finale, and it’s a heck of a matchup. Here’s a preview …

THE GAME: No. 3 seed Lancaster Catholic Crusaders (13-3 overall) at No. 1 Delone Catholic Squirettes (18-1), Friday, 7 p.m. in McSherrystown.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Both teams received first-round byes into the quarterfinals, there, Delone Catholic beat No. 8 Bermudian Springs 59-45 before topping No. 5 Big Spring 58-29 in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Lancaster Catholic KO’d No. 6 Bishop McDevitt 43-26 in the quarters before dispatching No. 2 Eastern York 50-34 in the semifinals.

NOTABLE: Delone Catholic and Lancaster Catholic were scheduled to play a nonleague game earlier this season, but that much-anticipated matchup was canceled when the Crusaders went into virus shutdown mode in early February. … The Squirettes and the Crusaders did play in the same gymnasium earlier this season; in the Catholic Showcase event at Lancaster Catholic in January, Delone Catholic topped Bishop McDevitt, while Lancaster Catholic fell to Berks Catholic. So there has been some in-person scouting between these squads.

D3 HISTORY: Lancaster Catholic is the three-time reigning Class 4A champ, and the Crusaders own 19 D3 titles in all. A win Friday would give Lancaster Catholic 20 crowns, which would tie Lebanon Catholic for the most D3 girls championships by one school. … Delone Catholic won the 3A title last year before bumping up to 4A this winter. The Squirettes also have four D3-2A gold trophies, for five total, as they go for back-to-back banners. ... Lancaster Catholic will be appearing in its -- gulp -- 27th D3 finale; Delone Catholic, not to be outdone, will be appearing in its 17th D3 title game.

ABOUT DELONE CATHOLIC: Longtime coach Gerry Eckenrode joined the 500-win club this season. … Squirettes’ lone loss was at Cumberland Valley, the No. 1 seed in the 6A bracket. … Delone Catholic went 12-0 in YAIAA play and won the outright Division III title. … Leading scorers are Giana Hoddinott (16.8 points, 19 3’s, 82 percent free throws) and Makenna Mummert (10.4). … Delone Catholic averages 60 points a game, No. 2 among YAIAA clubs, and the Squirettes are allowing just 30 points a game, least among YAIAA outfits. … Delone Catholic is shooting 73 percent from the line, and that’s the best among YAIAA teams; Abby Jacoby is at 90 percent and Maggie Hughes is at 81 percent, so Lancaster Catholic would have to pick its poison if this game turns into a free-throw shooting contest late. … The four players mentioned -- Hoddinott, Mummert, Jacoby and Hughes -- are all juniors.

ABOUT LANCASTER CATHOLIC: One double-digit scorer, and that’s freshman point guard Mary Bolesky (11.2, 13 3’s); she bucketed a career-high 18 points in the semifinal victory over Eastern York. … Slasher Naomi Zulueta is scoring at a 10.3 clip in the last six games, including a season-high 14 points in the L-L League championship game vs. Hempfield. … Key kid could end up being defensive spark-plug Jeriyah Johnson, who will team with Bolesky to pester Delone Catholic’s guards and try to take the Squirettes out of what they do. … Liz Zwally (5.9, 14 3’s) has been the big sister of this crew, a crew with a second freshman in the starting lineup in Rylee Kraft (5.3). … Crusaders went 6-0 in league play for the Section 4 title, Lancaster Catholic’s fourth section flag in a row. But they were denied a fourth consecutive L-L League championship when Hempfield won in OT.

WHAT TO WATCH: Delone Catholic is fundamentally strong and does all the little things quite well. The Squirettes are a well-oiled machine, and they’re on quite a roll. Delone Catholic won the 3A state championship two years ago, and the Squirettes were still dancing last March when the season was bagged because of coronavirus. And here they are once again, the 1-seed with just one loss, and loaded with talent -- while playing up in a new classification this winter. … Hoddinott can score from anywhere, Mummert is a dribble-driver, and Hughes can score at the rim. Just tons and tons of balance, at both ends of the floor. … Look for Lancaster Catholic to disrupt and do what it does best: Defend in the backcourt, speed you up, turn you over, and get transition buckets, with Johnson and Bolesky steering the transition ship. Coach Charlie Detz is mega happy with his team’s grit and defensive prowess since coming out of a two-week virus shutdown in mid-February; the Crusaders are 7-1 since, and that setback was in OT vs. Hempfield in the L-L League finale. Every other game, particularly the two D3 clashes, Lancaster Catholic has defended vigorously.

