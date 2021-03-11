One L-L League girls basketball is still standing after another round of District 3 playoff action on Wednesday. League runner-up and Section 4 champ Lancaster Catholic, the No. 3 seed, is through to the Class 4A finale after the Crusaders hustled past Eastern York in the semifinals. The league’s other last link to the D3 playoffs -- Columbia -- saw its season come to a halt Wednesday in the Class 2A title game vs. Linden Hall, which won its third title in a row. Here are some notables through Wednesday’s games …

END OF THE LINE FOR TIDE: What a really solid season for Columbia, which won 14 games, finished as the runner-up in Section 5, earned the No. 2 D3 seed and reached the title game. But the Tide ran into a tricky Linden Hall squad on Wednesday in Lititz. The Lions closed the first quarter on a rip-roaring 20-0 run, upped the blitz to 24-0 in the second quarter, eventually took a 32-6 lead and won handily, 54-33. … Nadja Velisvljev -- who is from Kula, Serbia -- scored 14 of her 19 points in the first half, and Mercy Ademusayo had 21 points, 11 boards and five blocked shots for Linden Hall, which will take on the D2 winner -- Holy Cross or Old Forge -- in the PIAA playoffs next Tuesday; the Lions beat Holy Cross in the second round of states last March, two days before the season was suspended, and eventually canceled, because of coronavirus concerns. … Coach Ellen Bair and Linden Hall have picked a perfect time to be playing their best hoops this season. They are cruising. … For Columbia, you get the feeling this was just the start of something big; freshmen twins Brie and Brooke Droege, Morgan Bigler and MacKenzie Burke are all due back in December, and they’ll all have a postseason run under their belts. Gotta think the Tide will be poised for another playoff sojourn next season. … Coach Karl Kreiser was happy for the seasoning, but hopes his young-pup squad can have a hard-working offseason, with plenty of strength and conditioning drills. … For the first time this season, neither of the Droege twins scored double-digits in a game, as Linden Hall’s guards pestered the Tide’s shooters; Jenadia Jordan and Luna Kirby continually hounded Brie Droege, who came into the game averaging 19 points. She had a season-low 6 points; the Lions held Brooke to 8 points. Still, bright, bright futures ahead for that dynamic duo, as Columbia might be the section favorite when the Tide breaks camp in December. Stay tuned.

CRUSADERS MARCHING ON: Quite the turnaround for Lancaster Catholic, which has snapped back with a pair of impressive wins after falling to Hempfield in OT in the league finale a few weeks back. First, a victory over familiar postseason foe Bishop McDevitt in the quarterfinals, followed up by Wednesday’s gut-check win at No. 2 seed/1-loss Eastern York. Freshman point guard Mary Bolesky -- we simply can’t stop singing her praises -- bucketed a career-high 18 points against the Golden Knights, and the Crusaders earned a spot in the title game on Friday at No. 1 seed/1-loss Delone Catholic. … The Crusaders and the Squirettes have been on a collision course of sorts; they were supposed to play a nonleague game earlier this winter, but that clash was canned when Catholic went into a 2-week quarantine. The Crusaders are 7-1 since, the lone setback that heartbreaker vs. Hempfield. But coach Charlie Detz immediately got his team’s attention and -- voila -- Catholic is going back to the D3 finals, where they’ve won this bracket the last three years in a row. A win Friday would make it four straight, as the Crusaders are also angling for their 20th D3 gold trophy, which would tie Lebanon Catholic for the most in district history. … In those eight games since the shutdown, Bolesky is scoring at a 13.9 clip with 13 3’s. … Delone Catholic is also a reigning D3 champ; coach Gerry Eckenrode’s squad won the 3A crown last winter before bumping up to 4A this season. … FYI: The Catholic/Delone survivor gets the District 5 or District 6 champ in a PIAA opener on March 20.

VERITAS IS FINALS BOUND: Veritas Academy out of Leola is heading to the D3-1A title game, a Friday visit to No. 1 seed/undefeated Harrisburg Christian, which improved to 18-0 Wednesday with a 42-25 dub over Greenwood -- snapping Greenwood’s championship-game streak; the Wildcats fell to Lancaster Country Day in the last two 1A title tilts. Now, Veritas, the 2-seed and sailing right along with 16 wins, will try and hand the Knights their first loss. … Harrisburg Christian topped Veritas in the CCAC championship game last week; the rematch is for D3 gold and a spot in the PIAA playoffs against the 1-1/12-1/2-1 survivor on March 20. … Veritas punched its ticket to Friday’s finale with a defensive-minded 33-20 win over No. 3 High Point Baptist.

