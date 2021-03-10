WRIGHTSVILLE — Lancaster Catholic's defense was a constant here Wednesday, slowing a high-powered Eastern York offense to a crawl.

The truth, though, is that for much of this District Three Class 4A girls basketball semifinal game nobody, on either side, was making shots.

Then Mary Bolesky, Catholic's tiny freshman point guard, hit a 3-pointer that gave her team the lead for the first time since the opening minutes.

Soon after that she hit another. And another.

That last one broke the dam. Catholic led by five. Bolesky orchestrated a slice-and-dice of Eastern's formidable trapping zone, and the Crusaders (13-3) rolled to a 47-29 win and a berth in Friday's district championship game.

That one will be a taller test, at powerful Delone Catholic (18-1), which beat Big Spring 58-29 in the other semifinal Wednesday.

"We know they're a very, very good team,'' Catholic coach Charlie Detz said of Delone. "We know we're going to have to go down there and get better from tonight.''

The Crusaders will be going for their fourth straight district title, and doing it with a team that relies as heavily on freshmen as seniors, and has fought through more than the usual pandemic obstacles.

"This is the epitome of a team,'' Detz said.

Bolesky, Detz said, is special. She scored 18 — 15 in the second half — went 4-for-4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, and steered her team through every bit of turbulence that came up.

She did admit that although she's listed on the roster at 5-foot-4, she's actually "5-1 and a half.''

"I'm so blessed to be here,'' Bolesky said. "I would do anything for these girls and they would do the same for me.''

Eastern was the Crusaders’ opponent in last year's final. This was a more mature team, on its home floor, but it never got going offensively Wednesday.

After taking their last lead on a layup by Abby Henise early in the third quarter, the Golden Knights had 10 straight empty possessions.

Meanwhile, Detz was figuring that a small lineup might be the answer. When Eastern came with its traps, it became clear he was right.

Freshman guard Rylee Kraft scored all eight of her points after halftime. The Crusaders’ other perimeter playmaker, Naomi Zulueta, scored 10.

"When they went to their trap, we moved the ball like we practiced,'' Detz said. "It was really neat to watch them do that.''

Catholic led 31-22 after three quarters.

A 6-0 run in the middle of the fourth quarter, on points by Kraft, Bolesky and Zulueta, closed the deal.

Breana Grim led Eastern with 12 points. The Knights managed just two field goals in the decisive third quarter.

Detz's very young club is becoming a vintage Catholic edition on the defensive end, critically in both the full and half court.

"Maybe we weren't getting the turnovers, but the press wears them down,'' Detz said. "They're a great shooting team but if you don't have your legs in the fourth quarter …

"And then we dig in in the half court. This is three games in a row, knock on wood, when defensively, we've looked outstanding.''