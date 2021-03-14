Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball 2020-21, a season like no other, is tucked neatly away in the books, after a roller-coaster ride of coronavirus protocols, game postponements, truncated schedules and the live-streaming craze.

Here’s to a “normal” 2021-22.

Section titles went to Hempfield in Section 1; Elizabethtown and Ephrata with a co-crown in Section 2; Cocalico in Section 3; Lancaster Catholic in Section 4; and Lancaster Mennonite in Section 5. Mennonite was the only team to get through league play unscathed; the Blazers were 10-0 in section games.

Hempfield beat Lancaster Catholic in OT in an unforgettable league championship clash, but the Crusaders rebounded to reach the District 3 Class 4A title game. Columbia also reached a district finale, playing for gold in Class 2A.

In a season full of starts and stops, shutdowns and makeup games, Elco managed to squeeze in a league-high 21 games, while Cocalico, Lancaster Mennonite and Solanco played 20 apiece, as not a single L-L League squad got to the usual max-22 regular-season games, including postseason contests. Craziness …

There is still one girls hoops team from Lancaster County still standing, and that’s independent squad Linden Hall, which made it three District 3 Class 2A championships in a row, compliments of a 54-33 win over Columbia in the title game last week.

Up next for the Lions: They’ll host District 2 champ Holy Cross in a first-round PIAA playoff game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Lititz. LH beat HC in the second round of states last March; the rematch is for a spot in Friday’s state quarterfinals at District 4 winner Mount Carmel.

Previewing Holy Cross at Linden Hall ...

The Lions got 22 points and 18 rebounds from Mercy Ademusayo in last year’s 60-48 win over the Crusaders; that game was played on a neutral court in Easton, and it was the last game before the coronavirus shutdown, as Linden Hall was set to play in the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history. Alas, that Elite 8 game vs. Mahanoy Area never happened. … The 6-foot-5 Ademusayo is a Northwestern University recruit, and she’s had a monster senior season in the paint for Linden Hall; she torched Columbia for 21 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in the D3 title game. … Lions’ backcourt of speedy junior point guard Luna Kirby and junior transition fiend Jedania Jordan both defend and can shoot it from deep and score on the break. Wing threats Nadja Velisvljev and Anastasiya Astapenka, both juniors, are terrific off the bounce, from the arc, and in transition; Velisvljev poured in 19 points in the district title game against Columbia, and Astapenka is a consistent double-digit scorer for coach Ellen Bair’s club, which is 9-4 overall. … Holy Cross (12-4) features a pair of 1,000-point scorers in Kaci Kranson (21.7) and Abbey Lentowski (18.1). Lentowksi piled up 21 points with seven rebounds and three steals and Kranson had 17 points in the Crusaders’ 59-38 win over Old Forge in the D2 finale for skipper Barry Fitzgerald. … Emily Ferguson chips in with 4.7 points, but she popped in 15 points with three 3-pointers in the Old Forge game; Ferguson suffered an ACL knee injury in the Linden Hall game last March. … Linden Hall is set to join the L-L League as an associate member in 2022.

FINAL L-L LEAGUE SCORING LEADERS: Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (23.6 points per game), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (21.2). Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (19.2), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (18.7), Columbia’s Brie Droege (18.6), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (17.8). Cocalico’s Hannah Custer (16.8), Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger (14.9), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (14.3), Warwick’s Lauren Pyle (14.1), Elco’s Amanda Smith (13.7).

FINAL L-L LEAGUE 3-POINT LEADERS: Cocalico’s Izzy Mack (40 made 3-pointers), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (31), Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (30), Warwick’s Lauren Pyle (28), Elizabethtown’s Ainsley Raybold (28), Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (27), Garden Spot’s Erin Gonzalez (26), Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (25), Pequea Valley’s Brooke Liney (25), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (25), Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (25).

NOTABLES: Stay tuned for the L-L League coaches all-star list, which should be released this week. The coaches started selecting the section-by-section all-stars, most outstanding players and coaches of the year following last season. … Yes, one more season of the five-section format is on the books for 2021-22, with Octorara remaining down in Section 5 on the girls side. … As mentioned, Linden Hall will join the league in 2022; the league will go back to a four-section configuration that winter, with teams slotted by PIAA classifications. No word as to how the league playoff brackets will look next winter -- let alone in two years -- but here’s thinking it should return to some semblance of normalcy, with section champs and runners-up making the bracket. Fingers crossed.

