Putting a bow on the 2020-21 L-L League girls basketball season, with some facts, stats, news, notables and award-winners

SECTION 1

10 FOR THE SHOW: Alani Bosque, senior, McCaskey; Autumn Cook, sophomore, Hempfield; Orianna Edmond, junior, Hempfield; Reese Glover, senior, Cedar Crest; Kamia Goodley, sophomore, Penn Manor; Morgan Miller, junior, Penn Manor; Lauren Moffatt, sophomore, Hempfield; Gianna Smith, junior, Manheim Township; Lily Sugra, junior, Penn Manor; Jess Weinoldt, senior, Hempfield.

MVP: Jess Weinoldt, senior, Hempfield -- No flashy scoring numbers for Ms. Weinoldt -- 5.6 points a night, with a season-high of 13 points -- but she was a royal pain when it came to defensive matchups and doing all the things that don’t end up in a box score. Scrapper. Crasher. Dirty-worker. Said it in the preseason, and I’ll say it again on the way out the door: Weinoldt is the ultimate glue kid, and she’ll be missed on the court -- and on the soccer pitch -- at Hempfield.

TOP NEWCOMER: Ava Byrne, freshman, Manheim Township -- Settled into the Blue Streaks’ starting point guard role in late January, and coach Sean Burkhart never pried her out of that spot. Chipped in with 6.2 points and seven 3’s, and had a career-best 16-point effort with three 3’s in a win over Lebanon. Future is bright for Byrne.

UNSUNG HERO: Anisha Sepulveda, sophomore, McCaskey -- Found her groove in late January and ended up leading the Red Tornado with 10.3 points, plus 19 3’s. Finished with a flourish, averaging 11.8 points with 11 3’s in the last four games, including a career-best 23-point, 4-trey effort against Conestoga Valley in the season finale. Expect all of her numbers to go up next winter. ... And an honorable mention nod here to Penn Manor junior Sydney Shepos, who did a lot of under-the-radar things for the Comets this winter.

TOP COACHING PERFORMANCE: Kendra Merrifield, Hempfield -- Black Knights successfully defended their Section 1 title, and they beat Lancaster Catholic in OT in a jaw-dropping, unforgettable L-L League title game for their first league crown since 2008. Perhaps even more impressively: Merrifield skippered her crew to all of that success -- and through protocols, blips and speed-bumps aplenty -- while carrying her first child. Well done.

SECTION 2

10 FOR THE SHOW: Giahny Correa, senior, Lebanon; Olivia Fedorshak, senior, Ephrata; Jasmine Griffin, sophomore, Ephrata; Elise Hassinger, senior, Elizabethtown; Taylor Hehnly, junior, Conestoga Valley; Jade Love-Morris, junior, Elizabethtown; Lauren Pyle, senior, Warwick; Ainsley Raybold, junior, Elizabethtown; Macy Seaman, senior, Elizabethtown; Carly Sedun, senior, Elizabethtown.

MVP: Jasmine Griffin, sophomore, Ephrata -- No sophomore slump for the Mountaineers’ crafty lefty, who had a monster season for the section co-champs. Her numbers: 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, plus 14 3’s, 78 assists, 45 steals and eight blocked shots. Dribble-driver. Deft passer. Rim-attacker. Wears out a path to the foul line. Makes everyone around her better. Two more seasons of Griffin? Yes please.

TOP NEWCOMER: Cara Tiesi, sophomore, Ephrata -- Mounts’ sniper made a big splash, particularly from the arc, where she drilled 25 3’s, to go along with 5.1 points a game -- most nights off the pine, supplying instant offense in her first extended varsity run for Ephrata.

UNSUNG HERO: Elise Balmer, senior, Warwick -- One of those dirty-work kids who is always on the boards, boxing out, poking steals and getting stick-backs. Chipped in with 6.4 points and eight 3’s for the Warriors, who won four games in a row down the stretch to earn a spot in the D3-6A playoffs. Balmer was a big reason for that.

TOP COACHING PERFORMANCE: With all due respect to Ephrata’s Brian Cerullo and Elizabethtown’s John Myers, who guided their clubs to co-titles in a hotly contested Section 2 race, the nod here goes to Conestoga Valley’s Bill Moore. Hey, every coach had to deal with coronavirus protocols, a truncated schedule, and any other number of issues that was the 2020-21 season. But Moore and his Buckskins had to deal with not one, but a pair of virus shutdowns -- and that’s not including the state-mandated 4-week stoppage before the season finally started Jan. 8. Moore and his Bucks had a pair of long layoffs; there was one clip when CV didn’t play from Jan. 9 until Jan. 25, and another long pause between Jan. 26 and Feb. 8. And nobody in these parts will forget the night CV had its home game vs. Elizabethtown suspended at halftime because of a coronavirus outbreak -- and then the Bucks and the Bears picked up that game in the third quarter, and then played a full game right after that on the same night. Craziness. Sure, the Bucks went 3-12, and suffered through a 12-game losing skid, and dealt with a plethora of injuries and illness. But for keeping his crew together and simply getting to the finish line in the wackiest and weirdest of seasons, our gold coaching star here goes to Moore.

SECTION 3

10 FOR THE SHOW: Hannah Custer, senior, Cocalico; Emma Drouillard, senior, Lampeter-Strasburg; Jade Eshelman, senior, Solanco; Erin Gonzalez, junior, Garden Spot; Maddie Knier, sophomore, Manheim Central; Izzy Mack, senior, Cocalico; Abbie Reed, sophomore, Manheim Central; Kiersten Shipton, sophomore, Cocalico; Taylor Soehner, junior, Garden Spot; Nikki Trout, senior, Solanco.

MVP: Hannah Custer, senior, Cocalico -- Simply an amazing season for the Eagles’ catalyst, who steered Cocalico to the section title, into the league semifinals, and to a victory in the first round of the D3-5A playoffs. Big play after monumentally big play for Custer, who excelled in transition, got to the bucket, defended, scored in transition and made 3’s. She averaged 16.8 points with a dozen 3’s, and finished off her Denver career with 955 points after a magnificent senior campaign, when she simply refused to lose, and always seemed to come up big in crunch time. ... Definitely an honorable mention nod here to Manheim Central sophomore Maddie Knier, who was second in the league with 21.2 points a game. She terrorized opposing defenses, and she'll open her junior year in December with 784 career points.

TOP NEWCOMER: Morgan Pavelik, freshman, Garden Spot -- We heard about Ms. Pavelik coming up through the Spartans’ pipeline, and she didn’t disappoint, dropping 6.0 points with four 3’s. Her hello-world moment: 18 points and a couple of treys in a win over Solanco, as Garden Spot went 5-1 down the stretch to get everyone’s attention. We’re anxious to see what Pavelik does next.

UNSUNG HEROES: A trio of players here, including L-S junior Maggie Visniski and Cocalico senior teammates Naleah Sauder and Olivia Sensenig. All dirty-work kids. All crashers. All box-out artists. All willing to give up their bodies to make plays. None of them cared about point totals or individual glory; just helping their squads win.

TOP COACHING PERFORMANCE: Andrew Garrett, Cocalico -- Guided the Eagles to their first section championship since 2006, and to their first district playoff win since 2005. Not too shabby. Tack on an L-L League semifinal appearance and 16 wins, and it was a fun season of hoops in Denver.

SECTION 4

10 FOR THE SHOW: Mary Bolesky, freshman, Lancaster Catholic; Victoria Burton, junior, Donegal; Kailey Eckhart, junior, Elco; Jeriyah Johnson, junior, Lancaster Catholic; Ashlyn Messinger, junior, Northern Lebanon; Rachel Papson, senior, Northern Lebanon; Katelyn Rueppel, senior, Elco; Amanda Smith, senior, Elco; Ashley Yoh, senior, Elco; Liz Zwally, senior, Lancaster Catholic.

MVP: Mary Bolesky, freshman, Lancaster Catholic -- A ninth-grader? For MVP? Heck yeah. Bolesky made an instant splash in the Crusaders’ starting five, and she got better seemingly every single game out. Penetrate and dish. Slasher. Eyes in the back of her head. Defender. Shooter from the arc. And perhaps her best attribute: Coach on the floor. Skipper Charlie Detz trusts Bolesky (11.2 points, 19 3’s, 84 percent free-throws heading into D3-4A finale) running the point and jumping into defensive sets 100 percent. And yes, she’s only a freshman.

TOP NEWCOMER: It would be easy to go with Bolesky here, too. But she already made our 10 For the Show and section MVP. So we’ll go with another Crusaders’ freshman, Rylee Kraft. The wiry guard earned a starting spot in Detz’s rotation in late January, and she’s fit in quite nicely; Kraft is at 5.3 points -- with a real nose for the ball and dribble-drive capabilities -- heading into the D3-4A title game. Her memorable moment: A career-best 15-point game vs. Hempfield in the L-L League finale.

UNSUNG HERO: Emily Hauck, senior, Northern Lebanon -- One of those ultimate gamer kids who is a puddle of sweat by the end of the night. Floor general. Pick-your-pocket artist. Deft defender. And can chip in with some double-digit scoring games every now and again. Also a soccer stud, and is simply tough as nails. Key contributor to the Vikings’ success the last four years. She will definitely be missed in Fredericksburg.

TOP COACHING PERFORMANCE: Charlie Detz, Lancaster Catholic -- He and his troops had to sit out a two-week virus-imposed shutdown, but Detz -- ever the tweaker and in-game adjustment-maker -- kept his team together down the stretch for their fourth section championship in a row and a trip to the L-L League title game. The Crusaders were denied a fourth straight league crown, but they’ve barreled their way into the D3-4A championship game. Detz picked up his 175th career victory along the way. And if you haven’t been paying attention, his team is y-o-u-n-g.

SECTION 5

10 FOR THE SHOW: MacKenzie Burke, junior, Columbia; Morgan Bigler, junior, Columbia; Brie Droege, freshman, Columbia; Brooke Droege, freshman, Columbia; Ja’syah James, junior, Octorara; Lily Leaman, freshman, Lancaster Mennonite; Brooke Liney, sophomore, Pequea Valley; Genesis Meadows, sophomore, Lancaster Country Day; Brittany Nye, senior, Annville-Cleona; Mariah Wilson, senior, Lancaster Mennonite.

MVP: Mariah Wilson, senior, Lancaster Mennonite -- The numbers simply speak for themselves for the Towson University recruit and McDonald’s All-American nominee: 23.6 points for her second L-L League scoring crown in a row, plus 8.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per night. That’s pretty staggering. Wilson departs the Blazers’ program with 1,830 career points -- tops in school history and No. 11 on the L-L League’s all-time chart.

TOP NEWCOMERS: Gotta go with three ninth-graders here; Columbia’s Droege twins -- Brie (18.6) and Brooke (14.3, 12 3’s) -- and Mennonite’s Lily Leaman (10.9, 18 3’s) all made big-time splashes in their debut varsity seasons. … Leaman helped the Blazers win the Section 5 title and reach the D3-3A semifinals; the dynamic Droege duo helped the Crimson Tide to a runner-up finish behind Mennonite in the section hunt, and then all the way to the D3-2A title game, where Columbia fell to Linden Hall -- which turned out to be the only game this season that neither of the twins scored in double-digits. In the grand scheme of things, that hardly matters. But wow, those two put up all kinds of crooked numbers this winter.

UNSUNG HERO: Jayla Rivera, sophomore, Lancaster Mennonite -- While Wilson commanded a ton of defensive attention, Rivera became an ultra reliable wing shooter, pitching in 6.9 points with 21 3’s. She had a pair of 4-trey nights, including the L-L League semifinals vs. Hempfield, when she heaved in a half-court shot to beat the halftime buzzer. With Wilson departing, Rivera’s numbers should sneak up next winter -- but she won’t be under the radar on the wing anymore.

TOP COACHING PERFORMANCE: Trevor Orr, Lancaster Mennonite -- A perfect 10-0 run through league play for the Blazers’ second title in three years, plus trips to the league and D3-3A semifinals, with 13 wins against a really rugged nonleague slate. Kudos to Mr. Orr for that strong resume. … Two other honorable mention nods here: Karl Kreiser at Columbia took the Tide to the D3-2A finale, and Annville-Cleona’s Lisa Shucker had her Dutchmen in the section race and in a fight for a playoff spot for a bulk of the winter. It was nice to see Columbia and A-C back with the lead pack.

