The L-L League took another hit in the District 3 playoffs on Thursday, when Ephrata was KO’d by hot-shooting Governor Mifflin, which buried 11 3-pointers (!) and sent the Mountaineers packing from the 6A bracket. That sets up an incredibly busy Friday, with 10 games featuring local teams on the docket — 10 must-win, lose-or-you-go-home D3 playoff encounters. Breaking it all down …

* That’s a wrap for Ephrata, which had a really solid season in Mountaineer Country. Coach Brian Cerullo and his crew shared the Section 2 crown with Elizabethtown, earned the D3-6A No. 4 seed and had a bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals. Governor Mifflin — simply put — made shots. The Mustangs bottomed out 11 3’s and upended the Mounts, who won 12 games. Ephrata loses just one senior off this club — low-post threat Olivia Fedorshak was a double-digit scorer and she had a really nice season in the lane — with four starters and a couple of key bench pieces due back next season, including crafty lefty soph point guard Jasmine Griffin, who capped her 10th-grade year with 586 career points. The Mounts’ goal next season: Get over this hump and win a playoff game. That should motivate them this offseason.

CLASS 5A PREVIEW

Section 3 winner Cocalico and Section 2 co-champ Elizabethtown face tricky D3-5A quarterfinal-rounders on Friday: The Eagles will welcome defending champ Gettysburg, while E-town will host longtime Mid-Penn kingpin Lower Dauphin. Both of those clubs beat L-L League entrants in the first round: Gettysburg stopped Manheim Central 66-49, while LD KO’d Lampeter-Strasburg 56-35. … Cocalico’s key: Slow down Gettysburg junior sniper Anne Bair, who has already made a verbal commitment to Manhattan. Her dad, Jeff, is the Warriors’ skipper. Her big sister, Ellen, is Linden Hall’s head coach. More about the Lions coming up. Keep reading. … LD’s calling card is defense, and the Falcons must guard E-town open-court wiz Jade Love-Morris, who had 14 points in the Bears’ first-round escape-job 35-34 win over Palmyra. … FYI: Cocalico senior Hannah Custer has 947 career points.

CLASS 4A PREVIEW

Section 4 rivals Elco and Lancaster Catholic have quarterfinal games on tap for Friday: The seventh-seeded Raiders will be at No. 2 Eastern York, while the third-seeded Crusaders — the back-to-back-to-back reigning champs in this bracket — will host old pal Bishop McDevitt, the 6-seed. … The big question for Catholic: Have the Crusaders flushed last Saturday’s heart-breaker setback against Hempfield in the L-L League finale, and are they focused and determined to get back to another title game? The Catholic/McD survivor gets the Elco/Eastern winner in the semifinals next Wednesday. … Elco senior Amanda Smith joined the 900-point club when she dropped 18 points in the Raiders’ first-round dub over Schuylkill Valley; she’s at 910 points.

CLASS 3A PREVIEW

Lancaster Mennonite is back in the semifinals, and the Blazers must tangle at No. 1 Trinity, which is 17-1 and blistering-hot. Two go-to scorers on display in this showdown: Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson joined the 1,800-point club when she dropped 30 on Susquenita in the quarterfinals, and Shamrocks’ arc ace Ava Stevenson, a William & Mary recruit, has great range and a dead-eye trigger. Trinity is not shy about letting it fly from deep; the Blazers will need their best defensive effort to date if they fancy knocking off the 3A favorites.

CLASS 2A PREVIEW

Semifinals only in this 4-team bracket, which is loaded with local teams: No. 4 Lancaster Country Day — the two-time reigning champ in 1A — is at No. 1 Linden Hall, while No. 3 Halifax will pay a visit to No. 2 Columbia. ... Linden Hall is the back-to-back reigning 2A winner, and the Lions are angling for a three-peat, and for their fourth straight finals trip. Want to snap Linden Hall’s streak? Then you better find a way to defend and keep 6-foot-5 senior Northwestern University recruit Mercy Ademusayo off the glass. Good luck. … Halifax must keep tabs on Columbia freshmen twins Brie and Brooke Droege; all they’ve done this winter is score in double-digits in all 17 of the Crimson Tide’s games.

CLASS 1A PREVIEW

Speaking of local teams, four of the eight squads still dancing in the 1A bracket call Lancaster County home: No. 8 Lancaster County Christian (at No. 1 Harrisburg Christian); No. 4 Mount Calvary Christian (vs. No. 5 Greenwood, the back-to-back reigning 1A runner-up); and No. 7 Lititz Christian at No. 2 Veritas Academy are all set for Friday showdowns. … Harrisburg Christian is 16-0 and fresh off winning another CCAC gold trophy for the case.

