The vibe at the end of the season for Elizabethtown was much different than in 2020.

Last year, the Bears were virtually run out of the gym in a 45-21 loss to York Suburban in the first round of the District Three Class 5A girls basketball playoffs.

It could've been the same this time around. The Bears, seeded third, trailed No. 6 seed Lower Dauphin by double-digits for most of the second half Friday night in the quarterfinals.

But instead of fading, the Bears made things interesting with a late flurry before the Falcons recovered with some late free throws and ultimately winning 43-37 in Daubert Gym. They're scheduled to go to No. 2 seed Spring Grove, who beat No. 10 Twin Valley 64-40.

"We had a great season," Elizabethtown head coach John Myers said. "That's a really good LD team we fought. In the second half, we could've folded it up and went home, but we didn't. We scraped back in it. I wish we would've come out on the other side, but I'm really proud of the effort."

Behind 38-29 with 80 seconds remaining, sharpshooter Ainsley Raybold (11 points, 5 rebounds) splashed two 3-balls in a short span, the second set up by a steal from Elise Hassinger, to make it 38-35.

The Bears actually had a chance to trim the deficit further after LD missed the front end of a one-one but turned the ball over on an illegal screen. The Falcons powered up from there, going 5 of 6 from the stripe in clutch time.

Early on, Elizabethtown firmly held control. Hassinger (5 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 steals) and Jade Love-Morris (13 points, 5 rebounds) combined for 10 first-quarter points, and the Bears kept the Falcons in check offensively for a 10-6 lead ahead of the second.

After a Love-Morris and-one early made it 13-8 in the next period, however, LD stepped on defensively, shutting Elizabethtown out for the last six minutes of the first half. The Falcons scored 14 points in the meantime, thanks to 3-balls from Katie Weigle (game-high 15 points, 7 rebounds) and Lauren Kirsch (9 points) to go into the break up 22-13.

The Bears did cut it to 24-18 early in the third with an Emma Blyler 3 and a Taryn Hummer putback, but LD responded with a 10-2 run, boosted by great rebounding from Olivia Weigher (12 points, 7 boards). The Falcons led 34-21 heading into the final quarter, setting the stage for Elizabethtown's valiant comeback.

Still, it was a great campaign for the Bears, who finished 14-4 overall and got a share of the Section Two crown with Ephrata. Myers noted that his senior group (Hassinger, Blyler, Carly Sedun and Macy Seaman, who was out with an ankle injury) are leaving with four district-playoff trips, two Section Two titles and, in his mind, two state berths, considering they would have more games on their plate in a normal season. Myers lauded their growth as both players and leaders.

With that foursome departing, Elizabethtown will have Raybold and Love-Morris back as starters in December, plus rotation players Hummer and Abby Sedun. After four straight postseason appearances, the Bears will be aiming to continue that run when next season comes around.

"To keep it rolling, we have to take pride in the program that we built," Myers said. "The four seniors experienced a lot of success. Thankfully, we haven't been good for just one year. The younger players coming up need to buy into that. They have to put in that offseason work if we want to keep this up."