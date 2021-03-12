McSHERRYSTOWN -- And that’s a wrap for the one-of-a-kind Lancaster-Lebanon League 2020-21 girls basketball season.

The league’s last remaining link to the District Three playoffs -- Section Four champ and L-L runner-up Lancaster Catholic -- saw its season come to a crashing halt Friday night, when the Crusaders fell to top-seeded Delone Catholic 48-33 in the Class 4A championship clash on the Squirettes’ home court in Adams County.

Lancaster Catholic, the No. 3 seed, was denied its fourth crown in a row and 20th overall; Delone Catholic won its second title in a row -- the Squirettes captured the 3A title last winter before bumping up to 4A this season -- and its sixth overall.

Delone Catholic improved to 19-1 overall, and the Squirettes will take on District Five champ Tyrone in a PIAA state quarterfinal on March 20. Lancaster Catholic, which would have tied Lebanon Catholic for a district-record 20th championship with a victory here Friday, settled for league and district silver, and a 13-4 record in a season that was cut short multiple games because of a two-week virus-induced shutdown.

“I don’t think we showed the best version of ourselves,” Lancaster Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “And in a game like this, that’s what you want to do. Win or lose, you want to go down with your best version. We fought until the end; it wasn’t like we were giving up. But we didn’t play Lancaster Catholic basketball. We let them speed us up on offense, and on defense, we didn’t rebound. Those are things that usually don’t happen.”

Friday, Delone Catholic never trailed, bolting to an 18-10 first-quarter cushion behind Makenna Mummert, who scored 6 of her game-high 17 points in the first eight minutes. The Squirettes forced five first-quarter turnovers, getting the Crusaders all out of sorts and out of what they like to do.

Meanwhile, Abigail Vingsen and Abby Jacoby buried early 3-pointers to get Delone Catholic going, and by the half, the Squirettes had forced 12 turnovers and had a 26-14 lead at intermission. Mummert’s dribble-drive gave Delone Catholic a 24-14 edge with 3:22 to in the half, as Lancaster Catholic managed just two second-quarter buckets.

Mummert scored the first two baskets of the third quarter, when Delone Catholic put the pedal to the metal. Both of those baskets were transition layups off steals. Maggie Hughes’ finish gave the Squirettes a quick 6-0 burst and a 32-15 lead, and the Crusaders were wobbling.

Mary Bolesky’s bucket stopped the bleeding, and Lancaster Catholic’s Madelyn Card had two field goals down the stretch in the third quarter to keep the Crusaders in it. Still, Delone Catholic was up 34-24 heading into the fourth.

Delone Catholic landed the knockout punch midway through the fourth; Jacoby knocked down a wing 3-pointer, Vingsen had a put-back in the post, and Mummert converted a conventional three-point play. Perhaps the most impressive stat of the game: The Squirettes turned ball over just five times, as Lancaster Catholic, playing from behind the entire game, wasn’t able to jump into its array of presses and traps.

Card scored in the key, Naomi Zulueta, who scored a team-high 12 points, swooped in for a bucket, and Bolesky -- playing with four fouls -- had a couple of late baskets, as the Crusaders went down swinging.

But when it was over, Delone Catholic hoisted the gold trophy.

“It’s not frustrating, and it’s not even disappointing,” Detz said. “I’m sad for our seniors. We’ll lose two seniors who play a lot, and six seniors overall, and they’ve all done some great things for our program. They’re all kids who work hard and do things the right way. So we’re losing a big part of our team.”

