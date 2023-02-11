In a sport that requires a magnifying device to determine the scoring, the Lancaster-Lebanon League held its annual rifle championship tournament Saturday at Conestoga Valley.

The results were kept secret until a 1 p.m. unveiling in the school cafeteria. Even the traditional leader board was covered to heighten the suspense.

Four of the 48 shooters from the league’s eight schools shot perfect 200s. Twenty shots in 20 minutes. The first tie-breaker criteria narrowed the titlist field to two. The second tie-breaker allowed them to crown a champion.

Garden Spot junior Leksi Bender, by shooting a 200 with two perfect centers, would wear the gold medal. And yet three others were perfect too.

“It takes a lot of practice,” Bender explained when asked about “perfection.”

“Preparing mentally for shooting,” she said. “Making sure that what you’re focusing on is the one bull’s-eye in front of you. Not focusing on your overall score.”

Like perhaps no other sport, an athlete must stay as calm as possible.

“Focusing on what our coach calls ‘The Process,’ ” Bender added. “Your position. Your breath control. Trigger press. Your site picture. Then, your follow through.”

The remainder of the top 10 (medalists) were as follows.

Silver — Kate Kruft, Elizabethtown (200, 2 centers).

Bronze — (tie) Sierra Land, Conestoga Valley and Alyssa Dunn, Manheim Township (200, 0 each).

Fifth — Ava Howard, Ephrata (199, 3).

Sixth — Emily Hammer, Governor Mifflin (199, 2).

Seventh — Luke Wenger, Manheim Township (199, 2).

Eighth — Nate Sauder, Manheim Central (199, 1).

Ninth — Alex Fehrenbacher, Township (199, 1).

Tenth — Parker Bryant, Elizabethown (199, 1).

“The two targets are a little bit harder, because your hand starts to fall asleep,” Bender said. “Sometimes, your eyes will get a little bit fatigued too, from staring into the scope.”

Many of the same group were awarded season long All-Star plaques for having the top 10 averages for a minimum of 12 scores from the regular season.

James Gossert (Governor Mifflin) was named first All-Star, with an average of 99.6 and the tie-breaker of 98 in the 13th match. Dunn (99.6) was second, Bender (99.5) third, Howard (99.5) fourth and Jackson Adams (99.4, Manheim Township) fifth.

The rest of the top 10 were Matthew Sauder (99.3, Garden Spot), Luke Turner (99.2, Elizabethtown), Nate Sauder (99.1, Manheim Central), Bryant (99.1) and Dominic Santamaria (99.1, Conestoga Valley).

“It’s exciting, but still kind of surprising,” Bender said.

Then she just laughed, because she heard someone say that she is the champion.

Regular season champion Manheim Township also captured the tournament team trophy by firing 994 with its top five marksmen. Elizabethtown was second with 991 and Ephrata third with 990.

The annual Sportsmanship Award was presented to Governor Mifflin.

The annual pairs tournament was held Feb. 3 at the Palmyra Sportsmen’s Association. The tourney was divided into two divisions, varsity veterans (Division A) and rookies (Division B). An electronic scoring system allowed the 20 shots to be judged with an even finer eye.

Manheim Central pair Sauder and Genna Eberly won the A title with a score of 418.2. Township’s Wenger and Dunn were second (416.9) and the Streaks’ second pair of Jeremy Carr and Michael Zimmerman (415.1) were third.

The B Division champs were Elizabethtown’s Adilynn Ginder and Faith Hamilton (413.2). Two Barons pairs took home second and third place, as Aubry Myers and Andrew Waddington (412.6) earned silver and Joel Hershey and Jayden Gonzalez (410.6) won bronze.