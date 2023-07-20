The Lancaster-Lebanon League has a new executive director.

And the man now occupying the captain’s chair has a very familiar face in league circles and around the local athletic community.

Former longtime Garden Spot athletic director, teacher and coach Todd Reitnouer is now on the job. Earlier this month he succeeded former longtime Donegal athletic director, teacher and coach Ron Kennedy, who stepped down from the post he took over in 2019.

Kennedy will remain the executive director of District 3, and he’s going to work with Reitnouer on L-L League matters into December, once the league wraps up its realignment and makes schedules for the next two-year cycle. That process will begin in early October.

Reitnouer is the league’s sixth executive director since the inception of the L-L League in 1972, following A. Landis Brackbill, Bob Rill, Bob Weaver, Richard Balderston and Kennedy.

“We have one of the best leagues in all of District 3 and across the state of Pennsylvania — organizational-wise and leadership-wise — and we have for a long time,” Reitnouer told LNP. “I still have the ability and the time to give back to the league, so why not take some of that time and do it. I’m thankful and I’m humbled that I was chosen.”

Reitnouer has worn plenty of hats in his career. He was a teacher at Garden Spot for 35 years, and he was the Spartans’ athletic director for 16 years, up until his retirement in 2016. He also coached field hockey in the district, and he continues to officiate field hockey matches to this day, his 27th year as a referee.

Reitnouer came out of retirement three times to help out as an interim athletic director at a pair of Lancaster County schools: Twice at Donegal — subbing for Kennedy — and last spring at Hempfield.

And this fun nugget: Reitnouer was the pitch manager when USA Field Hockey was headquartered at Spooky Nook. He was in charge of setting up practice and game schedules — and doing plenty of odd jobs behind the scenes — for all of those big events, including the men’s and women’s Pan Am Cup in 2017.

Now, Reitnouer will focus on all things L-L League.

“Todd will be just fine because he really knows the league,” Kennedy told LNP. “There will definitely be less of a learning curve for him, for sure. He was a fantastic choice. I’m not sure you could have had a better choice, quite frankly. He’s so familiar with the league, and that’s critical to the success of his job.”

For his part, Kennedy successfully navigated the league through the COVID-19 pandemic, when the PIAA canceled the 2020 spring season, and then had regulations and restrictions for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.

Under Kennedy, the league brought in a corporate sponsor, welcomed Linden Hall into the L-L League full-time, combined with 13 Berks County athletic programs to form a mega football conference, and ushered in girls wrestling.

“I know I only had a short stint as the league’s director,” Kennedy said, “but I think we moved the needle a little bit in my tenure. But there’s still a lot left to be done.”

Reitnouer said two of his top priorities will be chipping away at the officiating shortage in all sports around the league, and devising a plan for better sportsmanship across the board. That includes fan behavior at L-L League events.

The league also announced that Lancaster Country Day athletic director Zac Kraft is the new L-L League Athletic Director Association president, and his vice president is Hempfield athletic director Ryan Landis.

“They have a lot of energy and a lot of good ideas and they’re very positive people,” Reitnouer said. “I’m looking forward to working with them, and with all the athletic directors and the board of control, and I don’t think the transition overall will be very hard because I’ve been around for so long.”

