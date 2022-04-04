At the ripe old age of 25, Brady Mathias has been handed the keys to his own Lancaster-Lebanon League football program. And it’s a storied one.

The former Hempfield football player and wrestler and Millersville University grad has gained school board approval to become Columbia’s gridiron coach, as Mathias succeeds Bud Kyle, who resigned his post earlier this year after guiding the Crimson Tide to the Section 4 championship and into the district playoffs last fall.

Kyle subsequently took the vacant football coaching job across the river at Eastern York in Wrightsville, and Mathias, who has been coaching in Hempfield’s and Columbia’s programs for the last eight years, now has the big chair in the Tide’s football office.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” said Mathias, a 2015 Hempfield grad. “Yes, I’m 25. I’m a young coach. And that’s the question I’ve gotten the most from everybody: Are you ready for this? I have a great opportunity here, and I have great support here, with everything. The administration. The community. You need those support groups to keep a program going.”

Under Kyle, Columbia went 19-29 over the last five seasons, including an 8-2 mark this past fall, when the Tide won its first section crown since 2002 and went to the District 3 Class 2A playoffs as the No. 2 seed.

Columbia fell to Upper Dauphin in that game, but the Tide averaged 45 points and a league-best 447 yards a game, and several players from that team are due back later this fall, when Mathias will be calling the shots.

Mathias, now the youngest head coach in the L-L League, was a linebacker and a long-snapper during his playing days for Hempfield, where he served as team captain in his senior season. While working on his secondary education degree at Millersville, Mathias came back to the Black Knights’ program to serve as the assistant defensive coordinator and inside linebacker coach for the ninth-grade team, and as a defensive assistant with the varsity.

The last two years he’s served as an offensive and defensive line assistant under Kyle on Columbia’s staff, and Mathias spent the last three years serving as an assistant wrestling coach at McCaskey, while teaching social studies at the high school in Columbia.

“Those were all great experience-builders,” Mathias told LNP. “I’ve been coaching since right when I graduated from high school, and even though I’m 25, I felt like I had the experience to get a start in head-coaching, and after talking it over with my wife, I applied. Being in the building is certainly a positive. And our kids are great. Taking over now after Bud’s success the last couple of years here, hopefully I can keep the ball rolling.”

The Tide will have to do it minus all-state quarterback Robert Footman, who will be taking his talents to Millersville in the fall. But rugged running back Steven Rivas, talented receivers Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Darius Diaz-Ellis and Artie Poindexter, and a trio of starting offensive lineman are all due back for Columbia’s summer camp drills.

“We’re in a good position,” Mathias said. “The kids are excited about our football program. There’s a buzz around the program. We’ll probably see some changes as far as scheme because we won’t have that all-state quarterback coming back. But we have some kids coming back that will definitely fit into our schemes and be ready for Friday night football under the lights.”

With Mathias’ hiring, that leaves one coaching vacancy in L-L League football circles: Conestoga Valley. The Buckskins’ brass are currently in the interview phase, as CV looks to replace longtime skipper Gerad Novak.

Earlier this offseason, McCaskey removed the interim tag and named Ben Thompson as its full-time coach; Keith Stokes took over Elizabethtown’s program after Andy Breault stepped down; and Mike Choi returned to his post at Pequea Valley, after Jeff Werner resigned.

