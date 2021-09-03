A new era began last Saturday for McCaskey football as Ben Thompson took the helm for the Red Tornado.

Thompson promptly guided McCaskey to its first win in 26 games. On Friday, the Red Tornado hosted the Bearcats of York in a longtime rivalry game, and were hoping to notch another win, but one win didn’t become two straight, as the Bearcats pounded the Tornado 54-7.

Quarterback Sam Stoner accounted for five York touchdowns, passing for four and running for another.

The York defense held McCaskey to 15 yards on the ground and 91 in the air. Its offense tallied 180 yards on the ground, and Stoner completed 21 passes for 237 yards and the four touchdowns.

McCaskey was forced to punt in seven of its offensive possessions and had little success on the offensive side of the ball.

Meanwhile, York racked up 433 total yards of offense.

Star of the game

York QB Stoner pretty much did what he pleased against the Tornado defense.

Key to the game

Stoner, who threw for four touchdowns and ran for one, was superlative in the outing, as was Jaheim White, who ran for 130 yards in just the first half and tacked on a 38-yard touchdown run.