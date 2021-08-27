YORK — Lancaster Catholic coach Chris Maiorino called Friday night’s season-opener at York Catholic a “baptism by fire” for his young athletes.

Still, despite a 45-minute weather delay, the Crusaders came out firing on defense, and they kept the Fighting Irish in check and managed to score first on quarterback Will Cranford’s 37-yard TD run.

However, the more the game went on, the better York Catholic got, and the Irish scored 24 unanswered points, handing Lancaster Catholic a 24-7 loss.

“A lot of guys are growing up fast on the field,” Maiorino said. “We have great senior-junior- leadership, but we also have a lot of young kids on the field. There were a bunch of freshmen and sophomores out there.”

Cranford’s run with 2:10 to play in the opening quarter put the Crusaders ahead. But that lead lasted only 72 seconds as York Catholic receiver Quinn Brennan made a great adjustment on Levan McFadden's pass for a 72-yard catch-and-run TD that tied the score.

McFadden would later add a 70-yard third-quarter touchdown run that made it 21-7.

Turning point

Lancaster Catholic held the Irish on a late first-half possession, however, the ensuing punt was muffed, giving York Catholic the ball at the Crusaders’ 16-yard-line.

Five plays later, on fourth-and-goal, McFadden punched it in from a yard out for the lead.

Star of the game

McFadden gained 112 yards on 12 carries and his only completion went for the long touchdown.

Crusaders' punter Daniel Mueller averaged 42.7 yards a punt, not including his 75-yard effort that was eliminated by a roughing the kicker penalty.

Key statistic

Lancaster Catholic managed just 123 yards of offense for the game.

Quotable

“They made more big plays than we did and we didn’t execute on offense as well,” Maiorino said.

Up next

Lancaster Catholic will host Delone Catholic on Friday night.