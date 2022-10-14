L-L Football Media Day
From left, Wyomissing's Drew Eisenhower, Ben Zechman and Matt Kramer at the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day event at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

ROBESONIA — Wyomissing scored 42 points in 7:55 of game time spread across the second and third quarter on its way to a 49-10 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four victory over Conrad Weiser on Friday night.

The Spartans (5-0 L-L, 8-0 overall) started slow and trailed the Scouts (2-3, 3-5) in the second quarter 3-0. Wyomissing picked up its 32nd regular-season win in a row in the process.

Matt Noll’s 26-yard field goal put Wyomissing in a rare position — trailing. It was just the second time this season that Wyomissing trailed at any point in a game. But, the Spartans quickly put together a six-play drive featuring Matt Kramer, who finished off the series with a 16-yard touchdown run. Next, it was Charlie McIntyre’s turn. He scored on a 25-yard touchdown run, and also scored 5-yard touchdown run on the next drive.

It appeared it would be a 18-point halftime margin, but the Scouts fumbled with 13.7 seconds left. Wyomissing quarterback Ben Zechman, who only threw two passes in the game, only needed one play. He launched a missile strike to Ethan Brower for a 37-yard TD and the Spartans led 28-3 at halftime.

Drew Eisenhower quickly put this game into mercy zone territory in the second half. He powered through a few Scouts and then used his speed and angle to race for a 61-yard touchdown. The next play he intercepted Donovan Gingrich at midfield and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown and a 42-3 lead.

The Spartans only ran five offensive plays in the second half. Conrad Weiser was held to 176 yards on 54 plays.

