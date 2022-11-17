From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

More D3 playoff previews, as we inch closer and closer to this weekend’s action:

1. Wyomissing’s defense has been air tight. The Spartans are tops in the L-L League, allowing just 144 yards and a paltry 7 points a game. They have four shutout wins and eight mercy-rule-induced victories, and Wyo is an eye-popping 47-3 in its last 50 games, as the Spartans prep for Saturday’s D3-3A title game vs. West Perry. Wyo has had to stop some pretty gnarly O attacks this fall — Trinity, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg to name a few — but the Mustangs will bring a high-octane attack to the A-Field for this clash. WP QB Marcus Quaker is having a lights-out season piloting the Mustangs’ O. Check his numbers: 2,100 passing yards with 23 TD tosses and 1,067 rushing yards with 24 TD keepers, giving him a rare 2,000/1,000 season in the pocket. Quaker has steered WP to a single-season record 11 victories (including a 9-0 start) and into a D3 finale for the first time since 1993, when the Mustangs fell to Manheim Central in the 3A finale in Hersheypark Stadium. WP averages 43.5 points per game, and Quaker has a durable back (Trent Herrera; 971 rushing yards, 9 TD) and flank threat (Ian Goodling; 70 catches for 1,270 yards, 15 TD snags) at his disposal. Three Wyo tacklers to watch: LB Ryker Jones (56 tackles), LB Drew Forrey (36 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries) and DB Drew Eisenhower (4 INT from his safety spot) have all been seek-and-destroyers. FYI: The Wyo-WP survivor goes to the state playoffs, and gets the winner of Friday’s District 4 finale, pitting Danville (11-0) vs. Loyalsock (11-1).

2. Yes, a tricky task for Twin Valley on Friday, when the Raiders take on defending champ — and 15-time D3 winner — Bishop McDevitt in a D3-4A semifinal. But TV will do what it does best: Run the football and attack the Crusaders via the ground. The Raiders have gouged out 2,734 rushing yards — 248.5 per game — behind RB Evan Johnson (1,003 rushing yards, 15 TD, 8.7 avg.), RB Jaydon Goebel (872 rushing yards, 15 TD, 5.9 avg.), QB Evan Myers (464 rushing yards, 11 TD, 6.9 avg.) and multi-purpose kid Drew Engle (227 rushing years, 2 TD, 6.5 avg.). They’ll face an opportunistic McD D that has 23 takeaways, 88 tackles for losses and 29 QB hurries. Four Crusaders’ D stalwarts to watch on Friday: LB Kade Werner (75 tackles, 12.5 for losses, 1 sack, 6 QB hurries, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries), DB Ty Kephart (57 tackles, 7.5 for losses, 3 QB hurries, 3 fumble recoveries from his safety slot), D-end fiend Riley Robell (47 tackles, 17.5 for losses, 3 sacks, 3 QB hurries) and DB Nevan Hopkins (21 tackles, 3 for losses, 4 INT, 6 pass breakups in the back) will all have their sights set on stopping TV’s ball-carriers.

3. Northern York’s offense won’t wow you with a bunch of crooked numbers. The Polar Bears have a 1,500-yard rusher in Cole Bartram, and QB Tim Bonin has thrown for 964 yards with nine TD tosses, as NY averages 288 yards and 24 points a game. Now the Polar Bears must attack Exeter’s wrap-and-tackle D, which has 88 hits for losses, 79 QB hurries, 27 sacks and 25 takeaways, including 14 picks — three by DB Alex Pineiro. The Eagles’ D crew pinned their ears back last week, piling up 14 QB hurries in Exeter’s 42-12 romp over Dover in the D3-5A quarterfinals. Three Eagles’ D enforcers to watch on Friday: LB Lucas Palange (65 tackles, 9 for losses, 2 sacks, 4 QB hurries, 1 INT), DT Kyle Lash (48 tackles, 16 for losses, 4.5 sacks, 12 QB hurries) and DT Anthony Caccese (32 tackles, 20 for losses, 7 sacks, 14 QB hurries, 6 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles) have absolutely dominated up front, and they’ll be looking to do more damage on D vs. the Polar Bears.

