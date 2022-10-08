WYOMISSING — Turnovers are killers. Especially when you cough the ball up three times in the first quarter, before anyone has broken a sweat. Oh yeah, and you’re playing against the top-ranked team in the state, on their field, before an overflow crowd on Homecoming.

Cocalico was bit by the turnover bug on Saturday afternoon, and Wyomissing capitalized. Again and again and again. The Eagles lost three fumbles on their first three possessions of the game — that’s a stinger — and the opportunistic Spartans cashed in with short touchdown drives all three times on the way to a convincing 38-7 victory over Cocalico in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 4 showdown between the longtime District 3 heavyweights at Wyo’s A-Field.

Wyo improved to 4-0 in league games and 7-0 overall, and remained tied atop the section heap with Lampeter-Strasburg, which will visit the Spartans in Week 10. It was Wyo’s 32nd regular-season victory in a row, and Cocalico dipped to 2-2 in the section and 3-4 overall.

Wyo should remain comfortably atop the D3 and state Class 3A rankings heading into Week 8, when the Spartans play Friday at Conrad Weiser. Cocalico, which will welcome Donegal on Friday, has some work to do to make the D3-5A playoffs, after the Spartans held the Eagles' triple-option attack to 3.7 yards per carry and pilfered four takeaways on Saturday.

“We got those fumbles early on, but they only broke a handful of plays the whole game,” Wyo coach Bob Wolfrum said. “To shut down an option team with the pedigree that they have, and for how long they’ve been doing it, that’s pretty good. The fumbles helped us, but I thought we played really good defense.”

Penn State coach James Franklin — who helicoptered in to watch one of his prized recruits, Wyo senior O-line monster Jven Williams — and former Governor Mifflin all-state RB Nick Singleton, the Nittany Lions’ freshman phenom, were on hand to get a front-row look.

Matt Kramer, Wyo’s punishing fullback in the Spartans’ Wing-T scheme, scored off all three of Cocalico’s first-quarter fumbles, as twice the Eagles had wonky QB-RB handoff exchanges, and Wyo pounced. Kramer’s TD runs covered 1, 14 and 14 yards, the latter giving the Spartans a cozy 21-0 lead with 3:07 still to go in the first quarter.

“We were on their side of the field the whole first quarter,” said Kramer, who rushed for a game-high 76 yards, “and that made it a lot easier for our offense.”

Wyo tacked on a pair of second-quarter scores behind the accurate right arm of QB Ben Zechman, who is known more for his orchestrating abilities over his throwing prowess. But with Cocalico locked in to stopping the Spartans’ punishing ground attack — where they did have some success, holding the league’s top rushing attack to 154 yards and 3.6 yards per carry — Wyo went up top to open up some breathing room and eventually land the knockout blow.

Zechman hit on 8 of 10 passes for 137 yards, and he zipped a perfect 29-yard TD strike to Ethan Brower on the first play of the second quarter, and he tossed an 11-yard TD pass to William Delp on a perfectly executed throw-back screen play for a 35-0 lead with 3:46 to go before halftime. That triggered the mercy rule, and the second half was played with a running clock.

The Spartans’ only bugaboo Saturday? They were flagged six times for 50 yards, including a trio of holding calls.

Still, Wyo took up more than half of the third quarter with a drive deep inside Cocalico territory, where the Spartans got a 19-yard field goal from Ian Levering for a 38-0 lead. The Eagles finally found the end zone with 11:54 to go in regulation when Sam Steffey, who rushed for 70 yards, slammed in from 3 yards out to prevent a shutout.

Cocalico, which brought the league’s second-ranked rushing attack into the weekend, was held to 131 yards on the ground and, ultimately, the four fumbles — particularly the three first-quarter giveaways — were the difference.

“We knew we were going up against a really good team, and when you do that, you have to be very fundamentally sound, do all of your assignments and take care of the football,” Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl said. “We didn’t do those things. A lot of credit to them. They forced some of those (fumbles) and they’re physically dominating. It’s frustrating, but we have to fix ourselves. That’s our biggest thing now moving forward.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77