MYERSTOWN — Wyomissing’s football team showed a bit of vulnerability last week.

Could’ve fooled Elco.

The state’s No.1-ranked Class 3A team looked the part in steamrolling the Raiders 42-0 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four game here Friday.

The Spartans (2-0 L-L, 5-0 overall) won their 30th straight regular season game, which tied the Berks County record set by Wilson a decade ago.

The Spartans will try to break that record at Donegal next Friday.

Last week, Wyomissing got a fight from rival Berks Catholic, trailing 10-7 at halftime and scoring three fourth-quarter touchdowns to get by, 41-24.

That left Berks Catholic winless, although against a tough schedule.

“Berks Catholic got their attention,’’ Wyomissing coach Bob Wolfrum said of his club, which has been to the Class 3A state final for two straight years. “That game made them realize they have to work harder.’’

The Spartans actually scored touchdowns the last five times they had the ball in the Berks Catholic game, and the first six times they had it Friday. That 11-TDs-in-11-tries streak ended with Wyo possessing the ball for the entire fourth quarter, under a running clock thanks to the PIAA Mercy Rule.

Elco started this season 3-0, took an incredibly tough 22-21 loss at Conrad Weiser last week, and now this.

Junior RB Jake Williams, who came in leading L-L Section Four in rushing with 771 yards and over nine per carry, had nine rushes for 49 yards, and that was more than half the Raiders’ total offensive yardage.

Jven Williams, Wyomissing’s Penn State-bound, blue-chip lineman and a master of the pancake block, had a relatively quiet night, although he did rumble far downfield to lead many of his team’s chunk plays on the ground.

Williams, who is the top-ranked recruit in Pennsylvania, normally plays on the defensive line. On this night, he played defense for just one snap.

Wolfrum said he hasn’t been thrilled with his defense so far. He gave Williams and some of his massive O-line mates the night (mostly) off on the other side of the ball.

“It’s a little too much to ask of them,’’ Wolfrum said. “They seemed to be getting tired. The defense played better tonight.’’

Key stat

Wyomissing runs the Delaware Wing-T and famously almost never throws the ball. But Wolfrum noticed that Elco was bringing Williams, a safety, into the box to stop the run.

So it was that Ben Zechman, the Spartans’ senior QB, completed all five of his throws for 83 yards and two touchdowns, all before halftime.

Quotable

A Wyomissing assistant coach, exiting the press box at halftime, asked if the Spartans expected to rely on the pass Friday: “Us? We never throw!”

Then he laughed.

Up next

Wyomissing goes for the record at Donegal next Friday. Elco (0-2, 3-2) will travel to Cocalico.