Even down two starters, including one of the top two-way players in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Wyomissing didn't break stride Saturday.

The Spartans plugged in underclassmen and continued to dominate, tuning up for the "Backyard Brawl" and their L-L Section Four opener next week against Berks Catholic with a 35-14 nonleague football win over Trinity at the A-Field.

The Spartans (3-0), ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 3A, were missing starting linebackers Matt Kramer and Colin Niedrowski yet still extended their shutout streak to 11 straight quarters.

Kramer, the Spartans' leading rusher and scorer, wasn't missed on offense, either. Charlie McIntyre broke of an 80-yard scoring run on his first touchdown and added a 14-yard TD later in the first half to push the lead to 21-0. He finished with 154 yards on six carries.

Senior Drew Eisenhower capped a 10-play, 70-yard scoring dive with a 12-yard TD early in the second quarter to make it 14-0. The Spartans converted a pair of third-and-longs to extend the drive, with quarterback Ben Zechman completing first-down throws of 13 and 8 yards.

Zechman doesn't throw much but he was efficient against the Shamrocks (1-2), completing each of his four first-half attempts, including a 13-yard completion to Evan Blickley on second-and-17. He threaded a pass between three defenders; six plays later McIntyre scored his second TD.

The Spartans reached the end zone on each of their first five possessions before head coach Bob Wolfrum began working in his backups once the running clock took affect with his team leading by 35 points.

Trinity got on the board with 4:48 left when Tanie Young broke off a 58-yard scoring run against Wyomissing's second-team defense, then scored again a minute later following a Spartans turnover.

Wyomissing opened the season with shutouts of Kennard-Dale and Pottsville, each a playoff team last season.

The Spartans won their third straight District Three Class 3A championship last year and reached the PIAA championship game for the second straight year. No one will be surprised to see them extend each of those impressive streaks.

Saturday's win was Wyomissing's 28th straight in regular season play, two short of the Berks record.

Trinity entered Wyomissing territory three times in the first half but got no closer than the 35.

Trinity freshman Messiah Mickens, who has an offer from Texas A&M, was limited to 48 yards on six carries.