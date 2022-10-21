ATGLEN — Wyomissing took one step closer to a perfect regular season, and a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four crown, with a 56-7 road win over Octorara.

The Spartans’ patented run game was on full display Friday night, as they rushed for 286 yards on 27 touches. They scored six times on seven first-half possessions; the only thing stopping Wyomissing from scoring on its seventh drive was halftime.

It was the usual suspects for Wyomissing on offense Friday. Quarterback Ben Zechman was a perfect 6-for-6 with 100 passing yards and a touchdown. The three-headed monster of Charlie McIntyre, William Delp and Drew Eisenhower led the ground game. The Spartans were able to establish a big lead and get their big guys out of the game.

Wyomissing’s defense was equally as dominant. The Spartans only allowed a total of 120 offensive yards. They also allowed an Octorara touchdown, but it was with all of their main guns out.

The Braves made a valiant effort against the Spartans’ well-oiled machine. They showed flashes on offense and were able to put seven points on the board against one of the best teams in the state.

Quotable

“Last couple of weeks we had some slow starts,” Wyomissing coach Bob Wolfrum said. “We wanted to make sure we didn’t have that.”

And Wolfrum was pleased with the start that his team had tonight, adding, “It was a good night to go into next week with.”

Up next

Wyomissing will look to finish its immaculate regular season at home with a bout for the section title against Lampeter-Strasburg. Octorara will wrap up its season on the road in a section clash at Donegal.