Wyomissing came into Friday night’s clash with Donegal having outscored its opponents 216-38. The Spartans continued that trend, using a steady running game and a smothering defense to overwhelm the host Indians for a 41-7 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four football win.

It was Wyo's 31st straight regular-season victory, a new Berks County record.

Running back depth

Wyomissing (3-0 L-L, 6-0 overall) used a relentless rushing attack, featuring a stable of nine different backs, to move the ball up and down the field throughout the game, amassing 384 yards on 47 rushing attempts. The patience paid off in wearing down the Donegal defense, leading to some big first-half scoring plays.

The first came on a 48-yard touchdown run by Drew Eisenhower that saw him dart through the middle of the line and race past the secondary, leaving the entire Indians defense in his dust.

Later in the half, the steady dose of runs paid off for the Spartans as a play-action pass worked to perfection when quarterback Ben Zechman found Eisenhower for a 20-yard touchdown pass in the back right corner of the end zone.

Spartans standout

It is not often that one offensive lineman can stand out as being dominant, but Wyomissing’s 6-foot-5, 295-pound Jven Williams is no ordinary lineman. Time and time again, Williams, who is committed to Penn State, was out in front, clearing the way for his teammates.

The final score of the first half was vintage power running. Williams pulled around the left side and took out multiple defenders down the left sideline in leading the way for Charlie McIntyre. McIntyre did the rest, carrying two would-be tacklers into the end zone for a 38-yard touchdown run.

In the second half, Wyomissing took the opening kickoff and again used the running game to march steadily down the field. Matthew Kramer carried the bulk of the load with inside runs, and McIntrye finished it off with a sweep to the right side for a 25-yard touchdown, again following behind Williams, who was way out in front of the play clearing the way for his running back.

Donegal dandy

Despite the loss, Donegal’s Noah Rohrer was all over field, making impact plays in all facets of the game. Defensively, the linebacker senior linebacker delivered three different devastating hits in the backfield for losses. Offensively, Rohrer ran 15 times for 74 yards.

But Rohrer saved his most electrifying moment for special teams.

Donegal (0-3, 1-5) used a perfectly executed fake punt to tie the game at 7-7 early in the second quarter. Rohrer took a direct snap as the up-back, darted to his right, and then weaved his way through numerous defenders to get the ball down to the 1-yard line. Rohrer plunged in on the next play for the score.