DANVILLE – As the football sailed inches wide of the left upright, a party started on the Wyomissing sideline Friday night. The party may have been more in relief than excitement, but either way the Spartans were able to celebrate another trip to the state semifinals.

Danville missed a 32-yard field goal with just 3 seconds left, falling just short on a furious second-half comeback in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal round at Danville's Ironmen Stadium. Wyomissing ran for 325 yards and held on for dear life through a bevy of mistakes in the second half to win, 21-19.

“There's two coaches on the staff that have A-Fib, and this game almost sent us both back into it,” Wyomissing coach Bob Wolfrum quipped afterward.

Wyomissing played a near-flawless first half, recording nearly as many first downs (14) as Danville ran offensive snaps (17). The Spartans ran for 188 yards in the first half and scored on its first three possessions, grinding on a Danville defense which hadn't given up three touchdowns in a game this season until the previous week's District Four final.

But the Ironmen found their footing in the second half, stonewalling Wyomissing on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the third quarter before embarking on a 99-yard touchdown drive. The Ironmen added another score 64 seconds into the fourth quarter to cut their deficit to two points.

Danville then partially blocked a Ryker Jones punt and got the ball back at its own 46-yard line with 1:25 to play in the game with no timeouts. The Ironmen drove as deep as the Wyomissing 14 before settling for a fourth-down field goal attempt with 10 seconds to go.

But Aaron Johnson's 32-yard attempt from the right hash went just wide left, sending Wyomissing to the state semifinals to face the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal game between Northwestern Lehigh and Neumann-Goretti.