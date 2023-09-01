POTTSVILLE — Chase Eisenhower ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns Friday night as Wyomissing won its 37th consecutive regular-season game in a 41-7 nonleague football game. The Spartans improved to 2-0. It was the last scheduled game between the longtime nonleague rivals.

Drew Forrey added 99 total yards and two scores, including a beautiful 59-yard touchdown reception from Logan Hyde as the Spartans opened up a 21-0 first-half lead.

The Wyomissing defense was stingy all night long as it held the Crimson Tide to 46 total yards in the first half and 159 yards for the game.

Pottsville had no answers for Wyomissing’s bruising rushing attack, as 11 different Spartans carried the ball for 330 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown run by Jeremiah Diaz in the third quarter.

The main offensive production for the Crimson Tide (0-2) came from running back Parrish McFarland, who ran for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Wyomissing travels to Trinity next Friday for its third consecutive road game before returning home to face Berks Catholic in the “Backyard Brawl.”