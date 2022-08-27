L-L Football Media Day
Buy Now

From left, Wyomissing's Drew Eisenhower, Ben Zechman and Matthew Kramer at the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day event at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

WYOMISSING — The Wyomissing Spartans wasted little time Saturday showing why they’re expected to be playing football into December.

On the first play from scrimmage, free safety Logan Hyde intercepted a pass.

On the next snap, Matt Kramer ran for a touchdown.

Kramer scored two more times in the first quarter as the Spartans found little resistance in a 49-0 nonleague win against overmatched Kennard-Dale.

The Spartans, coming off a third straight District Three Class 3A championship, opened the season ranked No. 2 in the state in that classification. It’s unlikely they’ll fall from that perch anytime soon. Penn State recruit Jven Williams is just part of a dominating front wall that gives Kramer, Drew Eisenhower and a wealth of talented backs room to manuever.

Even in Section Four of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, stocked with championship-caliber programs, the Spartans may not get stopped.

They scored on each of their first three possessions Saturday, Kramer scoring from the 18, 3 and 14.

This against a Kennard-Dale team coming off a program-best season that saw it win 10 games, the YAIAA Division Two championship and its first district playoff win. Maybe last year’s Rams team may have provided more of a test but this one came to Wyomissing minus a dozen all-league players, who graduated.

The Rams managed just 60 total yards in the first half and got into Wyomissing territory just once; they were turned back on downs at the 30.

The Spartans put it away quickly in the third quarter, Ben Zechman completing a pair of passes, the last a short swing that Eisenhower turned into a 39-yard catch-and-run that started the running clock.

Spartans coach Bob Wolfrum pulled his starters after that, and his second-teamers a short time later. That allowed freshman Chase Eisenhower, Drew’s brother, and sophomore Derek Macrina to scored TDs.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags