WYOMISSING — The Wyomissing Spartans wasted little time Saturday showing why they’re expected to be playing football into December.

On the first play from scrimmage, free safety Logan Hyde intercepted a pass.

On the next snap, Matt Kramer ran for a touchdown.

Kramer scored two more times in the first quarter as the Spartans found little resistance in a 49-0 nonleague win against overmatched Kennard-Dale.

The Spartans, coming off a third straight District Three Class 3A championship, opened the season ranked No. 2 in the state in that classification. It’s unlikely they’ll fall from that perch anytime soon. Penn State recruit Jven Williams is just part of a dominating front wall that gives Kramer, Drew Eisenhower and a wealth of talented backs room to manuever.

Even in Section Four of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, stocked with championship-caliber programs, the Spartans may not get stopped.

They scored on each of their first three possessions Saturday, Kramer scoring from the 18, 3 and 14.

This against a Kennard-Dale team coming off a program-best season that saw it win 10 games, the YAIAA Division Two championship and its first district playoff win. Maybe last year’s Rams team may have provided more of a test but this one came to Wyomissing minus a dozen all-league players, who graduated.

The Rams managed just 60 total yards in the first half and got into Wyomissing territory just once; they were turned back on downs at the 30.

The Spartans put it away quickly in the third quarter, Ben Zechman completing a pair of passes, the last a short swing that Eisenhower turned into a 39-yard catch-and-run that started the running clock.

Spartans coach Bob Wolfrum pulled his starters after that, and his second-teamers a short time later. That allowed freshman Chase Eisenhower, Drew’s brother, and sophomore Derek Macrina to scored TDs.