The Wyomissing Spartans are putting the heartbreaking conclusion to their 2022 season behind them, and are hyper-focused on the new football season in front of them.

The Spartans, who finished with a stellar 13-1 record last season, are primed to continue their dominance as the 2023 campaign nears.

However, the mentality surrounding Wyomissing is that success is not a given.

“We need to earn it,” quarterback Logan Hyde said.

Discipline, depth and coachability are three words that the Spartans are using to describe the 2023 squad. There are high expectations placed on them again this season, and the Spartans know it.

However, Wyomissing's players are blocking out the noise and remaining at ground zero, focusing on their play. Nothing more, nothing less.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Four • PIAA: Class 3A • Head coach: Bob Wolfrum (37th season, 350-87-1) • Base offense: Wing-T • Base defense: 3-4 • 2022 results: 13-1 (7-0 L-L) • Key players returning: TE Evan Blickley, OT-NG Caleb Brewer, WR Ethan Brower, RB-LB Chase Eisenhower, RB-LB Drew Forrey, RB-LB Ryker Jones, RB-LB Collin Niedrowski.

Perhaps the biggest subtraction for Wyomissing this time around is standout lineman Jven Williams, who will be playing his football at Penn State this fall.

However, the Spartans retain Nittany Lions' commit Caleb Brewer, who returns at offensive tackle and defensive end.

Brewer, who is a top-20 prospect in the state, played a significant role in what was a dominant offensive line for Wyomissing in 2022. He will look to open the gaps for Ryker Jones, who will make his return from injury sometime in September.

“I’m in the home stretch,” Jones said regarding his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL in last season’s PIAA Class 3A semifinal game against Neumann-Goretti.

Jones led an incredibly strong Spartans' defensive unit last season in tackles with 84 stops. He also rushed for almost 8 yards per carry in limited capacity at running back.

Having Jones back for much of the year will be a huge boost, as the Princeton commit is a very important cog to the machine that is Wyomissing.

The Spartans also have a new QB at the helm, as Hyde will be under center. He'll be behind a good offensive line, so Hyde should have plenty of time to gel with his offensive weapons.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: at Kennard-Dale Sept. 1: at Pottsville Sept. 8: at Trinity Sept. 16: Berks Catholic (1:30 p.m.) Sept. 23: Elco (1:30 p.m.) Sept. 30: Donegal (1:30 p.m.) Oct. 6: at Cocalico Oct. 14: Conrad Weiser (1:30 p.m.) Oct. 21: Octorara (1:30 p.m.) Oct. 27: at Lampeter-Strasburg

The biggest question mark for Wyomissing is on the defensive side of the ball, more specifically the defensive back corps.

There is some inexperience within the defensive backfield, and with it competition for starting spots. It will be interesting to see who answers the bell for the Spartans in the defensive backfield.

While there are some questions to pose about the defensive back situation, Wyomissing has a very solid linebacker corps that will help alleviate some of the question marks pointed at the Spartans’ defense.

This defense will still be good, its just a matter of how long the defensive backfield situation takes to work itself out and who ends up earning the majority of reps.

Wyomissing opens its season with three straight road games, so learning some roles defensively may be a bit trickier than if the Spartans were at the comfort of their home turf.

Cocalico poses a strong threat to Wyomissing’s chances at the Section Four title, but the Spartans have a good chance to make another run at a state title, something that has almost become an expectation for them at this point.