WYOMISSING — Wyomissing allowed an early touchdown Saturday in its District Three Class 3A championship game against West Perry, falling behind by as many as seven points for the first time all season.

To say the Spartans responded like champions is an understatement.

Wyomissing answered that early score with a touchdown on its own in two plays and was never stopped thereafter, beating the third-seeded Mustangs 63-7 at the A-Field for its fourth straight district championship.

Wyomissing, ranked No. 1 in the state, advances to meet second-ranked Danville (12-0), the District Four champion, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Danville.

The top-seeded Spartans (12-0) became the first Berks school to win four consecutive district football titles and set records in the process. Their 63 points are the most ever scored in a District Three Class 3A championship game; they set the record last year with a 55-13 win over Boiling Springs. Their 56-point margin-of-victory was also the largest ever in a 3A title game.

Their seniors completed a perfect run at the A-Field, where they have gone 26-0 over the past four years, including three championship games.

Head coach Bob Wolfrum became the winningest coach in district history, surpassing Manheim Central's Mike Williams with his 349th victory.

The Spartans were practically unstoppable. They scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to lead 28-7 midway through the second quarter and reached the end zone on nine of their 11 possessions. They stopped themselves with a pair of second-quarter fumbles. They didn't punt in the game and their first-string players didn't commit a penalty.

Wyomissing rushed for a staggering 626 yards, with over 300 yards in each half.

Charlie McIntyre rushed for 165 yards on five carries, including a 72-yard TD run on Wyomissing's second offensive snap 53 seconds after the Mustangs (11-1) had taken the lead. He also broke off a 63-yard scoring run on his only touch of the second half.

Matt Kramer rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, all but one carry coming in the first half.

Six different Wyomissing players scored touchdowns, five of them from 40 or more yards.

The Spartans averaged 15.3 yards per offensive play.

West Perry took the lead on Marcus Quaker's 47-yard TD pass to Ian Goodling four minutes into the game.

Quaker completed 18 of 27 passes for 184 yards but Wyomissing's defensive backs were quick to bring down recceivers, had six pass break-ups and one interception, by Ethan Brower.

Wyomissing also forced a pair of fumbles.

Quaker, who averaged 10 yards per carry through the first 11 games, was sacked twice and chased out of the pocket several times. He was brought down for losses seven times and finished the game with 57 yards on 21 carries.

Goodling finished with 10 catches for 123 yards, 76 of the yards coming in the first quarter.

The teams combined for 990 total yards.

Wolfrum is among six active Pennsylvania football coaches with 300-plus wins; he ranks second to Jim Roth of Southern Columbia in victories among active coaches.