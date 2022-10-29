WYOMISSING — The first Lancaster-Lebanon League football section championship trophy is heading to Wyomissing. And the way the Spartans are going, it won’t be their last. Far from it.

In a much-anticipated clash that’s been circled on a lot of calendars since back in August, Wyomissing socked Lampeter-Strasburg 21-0 here Saturday afternoon. No, it wasn’t an offensive explosion for the Spartans, who have done plenty of that this fall.

Instead, Wyomissing’s hard-hitting, seek-and-destroy defense did the most damage, holding the Pioneers to 77 total yards, 3.1 yards per carry, five first downs and zero points. L-S punted the ball away eight times and had one turnover against the Spartans’ air-tight defense.

The shutout loss was the first time L-S was blanked in a regular-season game since back-to-back whitewash setbacks 14 years ago. The Pioneers lost to Penn Manor 17-0 on Sept. 5, 2008, and L-S was blanked again the next week, 31-0 against Garden Spot, on Sept. 12, 2008.

The Pioneers were blanked 7-0 by Bishop McDevitt in last year’s District 3 Class 4A championship game. But before Saturday, they hadn’t been shutout in a regular-season game in well over a decade. It took the Spartans’ swarming tactics to do it.

Meanwhile, Wyomissing capped a 10-0 regular-season ride, and clinched the outright L-L League Section 4 crown with a 7-0 mark. L-S dipped to 6-1 in section play and to 8-2 overall. The Spartans sealed the No. 1 seed in the D3-3A bracket, where they’ll go for their fourth straight championship. L-S is safely in the D3-4A field, where the Pioneers will be angling for their fourth title-game appearance in a row.

“This is a huge accomplishment for us,” Wyomissing senior Drew Eisenhower said. “We’re in a new league for the first time, and now we won it for the first time. We’re trying to establish ourselves in a new league, and I think we’re doing a great job with that. Our coaches, staff, parents and community were all excited to get this win.”

Saturday, L-S simply couldn’t muster enough offense, and never made a trip deep inside Wyomissing territory. On a positive note, the Pioneers were pretty stout defensively themselves, allowing just three touchdowns against the Spartans’ blitzkrieg rushing attack, and L-S even forced back-to-back three-and-out punts early in the second half to stymie Wyomissing.

“I think our defense played very well,” L-S coach Victor Ridenour said. “We just couldn’t sustain drives on offense. So we tip our cap to their defense because they did a great job shutting our offense down. Our defense has been pretty awesome all year. But they also did a great job defensively against us today. They tackled well. And if we were able to move the ball at all, we shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times.”

And in the end, the Spartans’ monster offensive line wore down L-S would-be tacklers, and Wyomissing ended up punching out 259 rushing yards with 19 first downs. All three of the Spartans’ scoring drives were epic: Wyomissing grabbed a 7-0 lead with an 82-yard march that took up nearly eight minutes on 14 plays, with Matt Kramer barreling in from 4 yards out with 2:21 to go in the first quarter.

Wyomissing made it 14-0 at the half thanks to another time-consuming drive. Ben Zechman had a pair of clutch complete passes on that march — including a 33-yard strike to Will Delp — and Ryker Jones darted in from 4 yards with 5:01 to go in the second quarter and the Spartans were feeling A-OK.

Wyomissing thwarted L-S just before the half when Eisenhower picked off a pass.

The Spartans iced it on the scoreboard in the the quarter, restoring order after consecutive punts when Kramer zoomed 16 yards for a TD. Zechman’s 10-yard fourth-down pass to Ethan Brower kept that drive alive, and Wyomissing salted it away from there, continuing to stuff L-S’s attack.

“I thought our defense played great all day,” Wyomissing coach Bob Wolfrum said. “We’re starting to turn the corner (defensively) and today I thought we just dominated. I know I was scared to death about their offense and what they can do. So I was shocked at how well we were able to shut them down.”

“We’re thrilled to be in (the L-L League),” Wolfrum added. “It’s a really good league, and we’re all in it for the same thing. We go week to week, and we want to be 1-0 each week. I know that’s pretty cliche, but that’s what it is with us. We want to win every week, but we also know that stuff happens. Like today, we knew this would be a nail-biter and a hard-fought game until the end, and it really was.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77