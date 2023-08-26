FAWN GROVE — Wyomissing rolled up 525 yards of offense on its way to a 56-7 season-opening, nonleague football victory over Kennard-Dale Friday night.

The Spartans (1-0) used 15 different ballcarriers and were led by Collin Niedrowski with 103 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Justice Hardy had 82 yards rushing and 66 yards receiving, also scoring two touchdowns.

The Rams (0-1) were able to hang around in the early stages, recovering a fumble and forcing two punts but Wyomissing had too much firepower. Kennard-Dale did score right before the half to trail 21-7 at halftime.

The touchdown seemed to wake up coach Bob Wolfrum’s defense and the Spartans allowed only two first downs in the second half. Wyomissing scored on every drive in the second half except for one in which it fumbled on the first play of the drive. The offense got its work done in the second half efficiently scoring on drives of three, four, four, one and six plays.

Wyomissing travels to Pottsville next week for the second stop of a three-game road trip to start the season.