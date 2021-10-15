From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Putting a bow on the Week 8 previews:

1. Very intrigued by Elizabethtown’s offense here lately; triggerman QB Josh Rudy lit up Warwick last week for 318 air yards and three TD tosses — and he’s up to 1,400-plus passing yards and 11 TD strikes this fall — and receivers Patrick Gilhool and Braden Cummings are having all-star seasons catching passes for the Bears; that dynamic duo has combined for 61 receptions for 1,022 yards with nine TD grabs between them. E-town is set to host Section 2 co-leader Cocalico on Friday, and the Eagles’ defense — which has allowed the most passing yards in the league — will be tested by Rudy and his pitch-and-catch cronies. All eyes on Cocalico LB Luke Angstadt in this clash. He’s been a stop-monster with 49 tackles, including five sticks for losses, a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception. Angstadt and his D mates must get pressure on Rudy and get his feet moving in the pocket. When given time, he’s hit Gilhool and Cummings for chunk yards. Tricky spot for Cocalico here, with co-leader Warwick looming next week. The Eagles simply can’t look past the Bears, who would love to throw a monkey wrench into this section race.

BONUS NUGGET: Thanks to colleague John Walk for pointing this one out. In Annville-Cleona’s 55-21 victory over Pequea Valley last week, the Dutchmen had four touchdowns covering 70 yards or more: Gavin Keller tossed a 73-yard TD pass to Ethan Missimer; Rogan Harter broke off a 75-yard TD run; Phoenix Music had an 80-yard TD sprint; and Keller had a 76-yard TD keeper. … For good measure, Harter added a 45-yard TD run, and Keller hit Alex Long for a 36-yard TD pass, as A-C posted 605 yards of total offense, including 496 yards on the ground — with a penchant for the big play.

2. Two Penn Manor linebackers to watch Friday, when the Comets head to McCaskey for a Section 1 clash: Will Stover (35 tackles, 5 for losses, 3 sacks) and Adam Ditmer (48 tackles, 4 for losses, 1 sack) have to keep Red Tornado RB Shymere Covington (518 rushing yards, 6 TD) in their cross-hairs. That winner gets some nice mo for the stretch drive; Penn Manor is looking for its first winning season since a 6-5 campaign in 2014, while McCaskey needs a 3-0 finish for a .500 season. The Tornado’s last winning season was a 7-4 finish in 2010.

3. Yes, Cedar Crest flashed a dastardly rushing attack last week, when Aadyn Richards zoomed for 119 yards and a TD on the ground in the Falcons’ 20-13 dub over Hempfield. Wilson, which is set to invade Cedar Crest on Friday, certainly must be wary of Richards and the Falcons’ ground game. But Cedar Crest can go up top, too; QB Jay Huber has thrown for 807 yards with eight TD tosses, and the pass-catching trio of Nolan Groff (19-289, 15.2 avg., 1 TD), Ethan Heisey (9-125, 13.9 avg., 2 TD) and Brayden Koehler (7-148, 21.1 avg., 2 TD) can all go up and get it. Heisey had six receptions and a TD snag last week vs. Hempfield. While Wilson’s D-line and ‘backers will turn their attention toward slowing down Richards, the Bulldogs’ secondary will have a busy night keeping tabs on the Groff-Heisey-Koehler troika. Keep an eye on Wilson DB T.J. Flite (16 solo tackles, 6 hits for losses, 1 pass breakup, 1 fumble recovery) and safety Gannon Brubaker (8 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble) to help keep Crest honest up top. This is such an intriguing game, especially after what the Falcons did to Hempfield last week. Wilson still has home dates vs. Hempfield and Manheim Township remaining, so this is an incredibly key stretch for the Bulldogs, who are also scratching and clawing for a D3-6A playoff spot — they’ll start this game outside the bubble, looking in — while trying to defend their section crown.

