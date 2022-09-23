2022 Lancaster Catholic at Columbia
Buy Now

Demari Simms (11) of Columbia runs after a catch against Lancaster Catholic during L-L League Week 4 football action at Columbia High School in Columbia on Friday, September 16, 2022.

 Mark Palczewski

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league

Must-see games aplenty on shiny Week 5 slate: In-depth previews of Friday's 19 L-L League football matchups
L-L League football Week 5 picks and predictions

Putting the finishing touches on the Week 5 preview notables:

1. If there is one pack of secondary patrollers who should be busy Friday night, it’s probably Annville-Cleona’s D-backs. That group will be tested by Columbia’s air attack when the Crimson Tide invades Annville for a Section 5 scrap. Columbia has rushed for a league-low 104 yards in four games, opting for the airways more times than not; QB Daezjon Giles (46-of-78 for 837 yards, 8 TD) has weapons aplenty on the flanks, including Dominic Diaz-Ellis (12-306, 2 TD), Damari Simms (8-213, 1 TD), Jayden Boone (8-178-2 TD) and Aiden Miller (6 catches). And home-run hitter Artie Poindexter should be rounding back into shape coming off an early season injury here soon for another air-game threat. Four A-C DB types to watch Friday: Cael Harter (32 tackles, 1 INT, 4 pass breakups), Cameron Connelly (15 tackles, 1 INT, 1 sack, 2 pass breakups), Alex Long (33 tackles, 2 for losses, 4 pass breakups) and Phoenix Music (16 tackles) have to keep the Tide’s flock of pass-catchers blanketed in this showdown. The loser here goes to 0-2 in the section, by the way, so this is a key Week 5 clash.

Interview with Annville-Cleona's Alex Long at L-L Football Media Day 2022 [video]

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Warwick’s top priority Friday when the Warriors make the quick bus ride over to Manheim Central: Slowing down Barons’ RB Brycen Armold, who is off to a superb start this season. The shifty runner has three 100-yard games in a row — 173 yards, 2 TD vs. Susquehannock; 158 yards, 1 TD vs. Cocalico; 174 yards, 4 TD vs. Immaculata (NJ) — for 506 yards and seven scores over the last three weeks. That’s a lot of damage. Warwick’s defenders have shed blocks from Central’s powerful O-line and try and get to Armold before he gets his legs churning. Two Warriors’ defenders to watch Friday: LB Mahkel Tate piled up nine tackles last week in Warwick’s win over Conestoga Valley, and NG Harman McKnight had five tackles, with two hits for losses and a sack vs. the Buckskins, as the Warriors did a good job limiting CV RB Nick Tran. Warwick will need a repeat in the run-stuffing department vs. Central, which is angling for a 5-0 start, and to snap a 4-game losing skid vs. the Warriors in the process. Big Section 2 game here.

LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners for L-L League football Week 4 games

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

3. Hempfield at Manheim Township — for the Kurjiaka trophy — has slugfest written all over it, no? The Blue Streaks will need to limit Black Knights’ RB Grant Hoover, who paces all Section 1 backs with 410 rushing yards, with a couple of TD scampers. Here’s a name to remember: MT LB Jake Cramer has piled up 29 stops, including one hit for a loss with a pass breakup. In the Streaks’ 17-14 escape-job nonleague dub at Spring-Ford last week — Township’s third straight win — Cramer garnered 12 tackles, so he’s a ball-hawker. Always a good time when the Knights and the Streaks lock horns. Don’t miss this one.

Top individual performances through Week 4 games of L-L League football action
Here are the leading rushers, passers and receivers through Week 4 of L-L League football action

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags