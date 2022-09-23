From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Putting the finishing touches on the Week 5 preview notables:

1. If there is one pack of secondary patrollers who should be busy Friday night, it’s probably Annville-Cleona’s D-backs. That group will be tested by Columbia’s air attack when the Crimson Tide invades Annville for a Section 5 scrap. Columbia has rushed for a league-low 104 yards in four games, opting for the airways more times than not; QB Daezjon Giles (46-of-78 for 837 yards, 8 TD) has weapons aplenty on the flanks, including Dominic Diaz-Ellis (12-306, 2 TD), Damari Simms (8-213, 1 TD), Jayden Boone (8-178-2 TD) and Aiden Miller (6 catches). And home-run hitter Artie Poindexter should be rounding back into shape coming off an early season injury here soon for another air-game threat. Four A-C DB types to watch Friday: Cael Harter (32 tackles, 1 INT, 4 pass breakups), Cameron Connelly (15 tackles, 1 INT, 1 sack, 2 pass breakups), Alex Long (33 tackles, 2 for losses, 4 pass breakups) and Phoenix Music (16 tackles) have to keep the Tide’s flock of pass-catchers blanketed in this showdown. The loser here goes to 0-2 in the section, by the way, so this is a key Week 5 clash.

2. Warwick’s top priority Friday when the Warriors make the quick bus ride over to Manheim Central: Slowing down Barons’ RB Brycen Armold, who is off to a superb start this season. The shifty runner has three 100-yard games in a row — 173 yards, 2 TD vs. Susquehannock; 158 yards, 1 TD vs. Cocalico; 174 yards, 4 TD vs. Immaculata (NJ) — for 506 yards and seven scores over the last three weeks. That’s a lot of damage. Warwick’s defenders have shed blocks from Central’s powerful O-line and try and get to Armold before he gets his legs churning. Two Warriors’ defenders to watch Friday: LB Mahkel Tate piled up nine tackles last week in Warwick’s win over Conestoga Valley, and NG Harman McKnight had five tackles, with two hits for losses and a sack vs. the Buckskins, as the Warriors did a good job limiting CV RB Nick Tran. Warwick will need a repeat in the run-stuffing department vs. Central, which is angling for a 5-0 start, and to snap a 4-game losing skid vs. the Warriors in the process. Big Section 2 game here.

3. Hempfield at Manheim Township — for the Kurjiaka trophy — has slugfest written all over it, no? The Blue Streaks will need to limit Black Knights’ RB Grant Hoover, who paces all Section 1 backs with 410 rushing yards, with a couple of TD scampers. Here’s a name to remember: MT LB Jake Cramer has piled up 29 stops, including one hit for a loss with a pass breakup. In the Streaks’ 17-14 escape-job nonleague dub at Spring-Ford last week — Township’s third straight win — Cramer garnered 12 tackles, so he’s a ball-hawker. Always a good time when the Knights and the Streaks lock horns. Don’t miss this one.

