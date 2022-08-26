From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Putting a bow on the Week 1 preview items. And yes, real, live football games start tonight. Go crazy.

1. Colleague Mike Drago reported this week that Exeter will go with senior Mason Rotelli at QB on Friday, when the Eagles head to Birdsboro to take on Daniel Boone in the Pig Iron Bowl. According to coach Matt Bauer, Rotelli won the job in camp; Penn State recruit Joey Schlaffer, an all-state TE selection last fall after a 49-catch season, was in the mix for the QB gig, but he’ll stick-and-stay at receiver heading into Week 1. Rotelli was Colin Payne’s backup last fall, when Exeter conquered Governor Mifflin in the D3-5A title game. According to the Eagles’ stat sheet, Rotelli went 4-for-4 for 28 yards up top, and he rushed for 36 yards on eight keepers with a TD run in 2021. He’ll get the call — and he’ll be well-protected by Exeter’s beefy O-line — against Daniel Boone, which will attack Rotelli and the Eagles’ offense with a new-look 3-4 D, which skipper Rob Flowers installed this offseason. A lot of eyes on Rotelli, yes. But this game will likely come down to trench play. Both teams are stacked in that department; Exeter features people-movers Anthony Caccese, Kyle Lash and Lucas Palange, while the Blazers will trot out trench vets Jordan Meyer, George Quinter, Tony Rulli and Jessie Smith to protect QB Dean Rotter, who is back for his second season piloting DB’s spread look. Storylines aplenty in this clash, and the Pig Iron Bowl trophy will be up for grabs.

Interview with Exeter's Joey Schlaffer at L-L League media day ...

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

2. An intriguing all-Berks matchup on Friday, when Twin Valley — with first-year coach Brett Myers in the front seat — will make the bus ride over to Leesport to tangle with Schuylkill Valley. Both teams went playoff dancing last fall — TV made its first trip to the D3 playoffs, while SV went to the Eastern Conference playoffs — and they’re both itching for fast getaways here. SV will be breaking in a new QB, with Michael Goad set to take over the wheels of the Panthers’ multi-look scheme. He’ll be keeping an eye on a pair of TV tackle artists in LB Ean Winchester (team-high 89 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 sacks last year) and DB Evan Johnson (36 tackles, 1 INT, 2 fumble recoveries). Can’t stress this enough: The Week 1 winners will get a ton of mo moving forward. Definitely circle TV at SV on your schedule; both of these squads would love to make another postseason run, and a hot start here would be paramount in their pushes.

3. Donegal at Elizabethtown on Saturday — coffee, please — at 10 a.m. Set an alarm, won’t you. That’s a fun matchup between bordering districts. QB Landen Baughman and durable backs Noah Rohrer and Jon Holmes are back to do damage out of the Indians’ Wing-T scheme. They’ll be tested by E-town’s D, which brings back three of last year’s four leading tacklers: LB Hayden Haver (78 tackles, 2 for losses, 3 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries, 3 pass breakups last year), LB Elijah Macfarlane (63 tackles, 2 INT, 2 forced fumbles) and DT Brayden Burkholder (56 tackles, 6 for losses, 1 sack) have to read and react against Donegal’s Wing-T, and be ready for plenty of rugged run-stopping vs. the Indians.

Watch our video wrap-up show after L-L League media day …

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage