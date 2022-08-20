From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Putting a bow on the scrimmage previews. When everyone reconvenes on Monday, the Week 1 games will be staring us right in the mug.

1. Elizabethtown at Penn Manor, Saturday, 10 a.m.: A pair of L-L League squads looking to make noise in their respective section chases will lock horns in Millersville. The Bears — under first-year skipper Keith Stokes — hope to be players in the Section 3 hunt, while the Comets — after a much-needed, breath-of-fresh-air 5-5 finish let fall — appear poised to slug it out and get everyone’s attention in the Section 1 race. Two vet quarterbacks back to do damage here: E-town’s Josh Rudy who had a tick under 2,000 passing yards last fall, is back to pilot the Bears’ scheme. Meanwhile, dual-threat Eli Warfel will be back under center for PM, and both of those guys will have plenty of familiar faces in the skill-kid department to help out. As an added bonus, E-town and PM both have plenty of beef due back in the trenches, and that will only help both squads moving forward. They’ll all get plenty of reps in the trenches Saturday. Fun scrimmage between a pair of local combatants here, as E-town preps for its opener next Saturday vs. backyard rival Donegal, while PM readies for a trip to Conestoga Valley in Week 1.

BONUS NUGGET: This one slipped under my radar … there is a second Thursday game on the master L-L League schedule this fall. In Week 2, on Sept. 1, Lancaster Catholic will play at Delone Catholic in a nonleague throw-down. The same night, Annville-Cleona will welcome Elco for a nonleague tilt. Two Thursday games, both on the same night on Sept. 1. Mark your calendars accordingly.

2. Berks Catholic at Lancaster Catholic, Saturday, 10 a.m.: Speaking of the Crusaders … they’ll welcome the Saints and Trinity for a tri-scrimmage, so there will be a lot going on inside Lancaster Catholic’s stadium. We’ll have our eyes peeled on Berks Catholic’s QB spot, as the Saints need to break in a new full-time signal-caller to pilot their Wing-T. Berks Catholic RB JayJay Jordan will keep Lancaster Catholic’s and Trinity’s defense busy, and the Crusaders’ O should give the Saints and the Shamrocks plenty of good looks with Will Cranford returning for his third season behind center. Lancaster Catholic must replace some horses up front, while Berks Catholic returns a stable of line-protectors in the trenches, so keep an eye on those battles. Lancaster Catholic opens up in Week 1 with a home date vs. D3-2A champ York Catholic, while Berks Catholic welcomes Loyalsock from D4 in its opener. FYI: Trinity has a Week 3 trip to Wyomissing on the horizon, so the Shamrocks will need to start building some mo on Saturday.

3. QUICK HITTERS: A backyard scrimmage on Saturday, when Annville-Cleona makes the quick bus ride over to Buck Swank Stadium to clash with Palmyra. Plenty to like in Dutchmen camp, as A-C returns an arsenal of skill kids and trench protectors. They open up with a trip to Hanover., after tangling with the Cougars on Saturday. … A couple of Berks County teams will square off Saturday when Daniel Boone — fresh off a trip to the D3 playoffs last fall — welcomes Boyertown, which competes in the Pioneer Athletic Conference. Keep an eye on the Blazers’ D; skipper Rob Flowers put in a new scheme there this summer, and DB will be breaking it in against the Bears. The Blazers open up in Week 1 at home vs. reigning D3-5A champ Exeter in the Pig Iron Bowl. So you know they’d love to get the mojo going vs. Boyertown. … Cedar Crest has a new scrimmage partner in Central York, as Panthers’ skipper — and former Lebanon coach — Gerry Yonchiuk brings his always dangerous squad to Falcons’ territory. For the first time in seven years, someone not named Pribula will be playing QB for Central York, as Yonchiuk will be breaking in a new signal-caller this fall. This will be a good test for Cedar Crest, especially on D against the Panthers’ spread. Plenty of O playmakers back in the Falcons’ huddle; they’ll use this scrimmage to tweak things up front and get the new guys in the trenches some on-the-job training, as Cedar Crest preps for its Week 1 home date vs. Philadelphia’s Abraham Lincoln. Meanwhile, Central York will get a pair of L-L League teams later this season; the Panthers are at Hempfield in Week 3, and Central York will welcome Reading in Week 9. … Kutztown, which can’t wait to get started in its new Section 5 home, will welcome Salisbury out of the Allentown area in D11 on Saturday. A couple of squads looking for some firmer footing here — Kutztown has three wins in the last two years, and Salisbury went 2-8 last fall, with four setbacks via shutout — so they should both get plenty of solid takeaways from this clash. Kutztown will be prepping for its opener vs. Section 3 contender Fleetwood. … Twin Valley will gas up the bus and head over to Muhlenberg on Saturday, as a couple of old-foe Berks League squads will crack the pads. It will be the on-field debut for TV coach Brett Myers, who takes over a program that went to the D3 playoffs for the first time in program history last fall. Plenty of good vibes in Raiders’ camp. Meanwhile, Muhlenberg is looking for a fresh start; the Muhls are mired in a 2-27 funk, and they’d love to build some momentum with a daunting Section 2 slate up around the corner. Keep an eye on the QB spot here; TV’s Evan Myers returns — getting used to a couple of new skill kids at his disposal after the Raiders lost their all-time leading rusher and the Berks League’s all-time leading receiver — to steady the ship, while Muhlenberg will be looking for a new full-time starter behind center. Their Week 1 openers: Muhlenberg is at Octorara and TV is Schuylkill Valley. … Columbia rookie coach Brady Mathias will make his on-field debut for the Crimson Tide, which will welcome York Tech on Saturday. Priority No. 1 for Columbia: Finding a replacement for record-shattering QB Robert Footman — while breaking in some newbie O-line guys up front. York Tech will play a couple of L-L League squads in the regular season: Kutztown in Week 2 and Northern Lebanon in Week 3. Columbia will be prepping for its much-anticipated opener, when former coach Bud Kyle brings his Eastern York squad across the river to take on the Tide. That should be fun. … Last, but certainly not least, McCaskey will host Executive Education Academy Charter out of Allentown on Saturday afternoon. EEAC, by the way, will host Berks Catholic in Week 2. As for the Red Tornado, all eyes on the trenches, where McCaskey must replace its entire O-line up front, so that crew will get some serious on-the-fly training vs. EEAC. A fun opener on tap for the Tornado, which will take on Philadelphia’s John Bartram next Saturday at 1 p.m. in Villanova University’s on-campus stadium.

