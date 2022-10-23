From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Putting a bow on some Week 9 items, and getting the Week 10 hype machine cranked up in the process:

1. Some top-shelf rushing performances in Week 9. A refresher course: Manheim Central RB Brycen Armold stole the show with a 26-carry, 332-yard, 5-TD stiff-arming night in the Barons’ 69-21 victory over Governor Mifflin, as Central improved to 9-0. That set up this titanic tilt on Friday: Exeter (9-0) at Central for the outright Section 2 championship. Drop whatever you’re doing Friday night and get to Elden Rettew for that one. … Armold became the fourth L-L League back to put up a 300-yard rushing game this season, joining Ephrata’s Andre Weidman (a school-record 382 yards vs. Fleetwood), Elco’s Jake Williams (319 yards vs. Octorara) and Schuylkill Valley’s Dom Giuffre (302 vs. Hamburg). Have to do some digging around to see if Armold’s mark is indeed Central’s single-game record. Stay tuned. … Williams, one of those 300-yard runners this season, had another huge night toting the rock for Elco; he bolted for 261 yards with three scores in the Raiders’ heart-breaker 20-19 setback vs. Donegal. The Indians got a 6-yard TD flip from Landen Baughman to Noah Rohrer on fourth down with 15 ticks to go to stun Elco. … Cocalico FB Sam Steffey got his legs churning in the Eagles’ 31-10 win over Berks Catholic with 234 yards on 42 workmanlike carries with three TD romps. … Hamburg has had multiple backs go off this season; Friday it was Leland Moore’s turn. He darted for 232 yards with a pair of TD runs in the Hawks’ 48-27 triumph over Northern Lebanon. … L-L League rushing leader Phoenix Music was up to his old tricks in the Dutchmen’s 42-10 take-down over Schuylkill Valley. He rumbled for 202 yards with four TD romps as A-C knocked SV out of its first-place tie with Lancaster Catholic. The Crusaders blanked Pequea Valley 33-0 to take over sole possession of first place in Section 5, and Catholic can sew it up outright with a win Friday at — ta-da — Schuylkill Valley, which is coach by former Crusaders’ longtime skipper Bruce Harbach. Won’t that be fun? … Looks like Muhlenberg RB Giovanni Cavanna has rounded back into shape quite nicely after missing some time a few weeks back. He zoomed for 193 yards with two TD runs in the Mules’ 42-14 nonleague setback vs. Ephrata, as Cavanna and Weidman duked it out. Weidman barreled for 148 yards with four TD runs in the Mountaineers’ victory. He is now Ephrata’s all-time leader in TD runs with 34 strolls across the goal-line; Weidman snapped Eric Frees’ program record in the Muhlenberg game, and he’s also the Mounts’ all-time leader with 3,043 rushing stripes. He gained entry into the 3,000-yard club vs. Muhlenberg. … Last three games for Weidman: 715 rushing yards, nine TD runs. After a lower-body issue earlier this season, he’s healthy. Can you tell? … Seven L-L League backs are now at 1,000-plus rushing yards this season heading into Week 10: Music (1,658 yards, 21 TD), Armold (1,620 yards, 25 TD), Williams (1,591 yards, 17 TD), Giuffre (1,321 yards, 20 TD), Weidman (1,163 yards, 13 TD), E-town’s Logan Lentz (1,039 yards, 15 TD; he joined the club in Week 9 vs. Garden Spot) and Steffey (1,034 yards, 13 TD; he also joined the club in Week 9 after carving up Berks Catholic). … Should be a heck of a race for the regular-season rushing title; Music and A-C host Northern Lebanon, Armold and the Barons host Exeter — hang a bunch of stars next to that matchup — and Williams and Elco host Berks Catholic. … Exeter’s Richie Karstien (998 yards), Cavanna (983 yards), Garden Spot QB Kye Harting (935 yards) and Hamburg’s Pierce Mason (942 yards) are all poised to join the 1-grand club in Week 10. FYI: Harting already has 1,000-plus passing yards; a 1,000-yard rushing season would put him in a pretty select L-L League club.

2. Because I just can’t seem to get enough rushing factoids out there, here’s another cool one: For the first time this season, an L-L League team produced three 100-yard rushers in the same game. Kutztown — known for its O-line play and rushing prowess this season — pulled off the feat in the Cougars’ 19-13 victory over Columbia in Week 9. The haul: QB Jacob Lafferty had 164 yards on 26 keepers; Dakota Thomas had 135 yards with a TD run on 18 carries; and Brenden Ackley piled up 129 yards with a TD on 23 takes for Kutztown, which picked up its third win — and the Cougars finish up in Week 10 with a home date vs. Pequea Valley, which is 1-8 and has scored a league-low 69 points. Kutztown, which has struggled for years, has a pretty good shot at a 4-win season, and that’s music to everyone’s ears in Cougar Nation. By the way, Kutztown ran 80 plays vs. Columbia — 74 of those on the ground, for 463 rushing yards. Boom. … White the Lafferty-Thomas-Ackley trio all passed the 100-yard mark in Week 9, Twin Valley had a pair of 100-yard rushers in the Raiders’ 43-20 victory over neighboring Daniel Boone. Evan Johnson rushed for 121 yards and two scores and Jayden Goebel raced for 115 yards with three scores, as TV scored six unanswered touchdowns to gallop past the Blazers and remain in the thick of the D3-4A playoff hunt.

What an awesome Week 9 for L-L League backs. Seriously.

3. A couple more eye-opening stat facts from Week 9 … Northern Lebanon QB Kael Erdman, who has shared the snap duties with Grady Stichler for a good chunk of this season, got the call Friday vs. Hamburg, and he aired it out: 21 of 31 for 344 yards with three TD tosses — all to James Voight, who continued his torrid season on the flanks. Against the Hawks, Voight caught — get this — 14 passes for 273 yards, with those three TD snags. The 14 catches and the 273 receiving yards are single-game bests around the league this season. And Erdman’s 344-yard air effort was the fourth-best passing game around the league this fall; E-town’s Josh Rudy (365 yards vs. Fleetwood), Lancaster Catholic’s Will Cranford (351 yards vs. Northern Lebanon, ironically) and Harting (346 yards vs. Conrad Weiser) are ahead of Erdman on the list. Manheim Township’s Hayden Johnson (342 yards vs. Cumberland Valley) and Rudy (317 yards vs. Twin Valley) are also in the 300-club this season. … As for Voight’s pass-catching accomplishments, his 14 snags vs. Hamburg put him ahead of Warwick’s Brendon Snyder (13 receptions vs. Cedar Crest) for most catches in a game this fall, and his 273-yard effort is now ahead of E-town’s Braden Cummings, who had a 226-yard night vs. Twin Valley and a 208-yards night vs. Lower Dauphin. Voight had a 202-yard night vs. Schuylkill Valley and a 190-yard night vs. Pine Grove. … Cummings (1,307 receiving yards) and Voight (944 receiving yards) are now 1-2 in the league in that category. Cummings paces the league with 53 catches; Voight is next with 50. Cummings leads the league with 15 TD grabs. Lancaster Catholic’s Jaevon Parker (13), Manheim Township’s Landon Kennel (12), Manheim Central’s Aaron Enterline (10), Reading’s Ruben Rodriguez (10), Snyder (9) and Voight (9) are right behind Cummings in that category.

