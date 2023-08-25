The 2022 campaign was among the best in Annville-Cleona football history.

The Dutchmen went 7-3 in the regular season, the three losses by a combined 17 points. After finishing off with three straight wins by an average score of 44-11, clinching a home playoff game, A-C beat Camp Hill 42-13 in the District Three Class 2A semifinals.

But carrying momentum from one season to the next could be tricky for coach Matt Gingrich’s club, and the difficulty has nothing to do with a 58-27 loss to Trinity in last year’s district championship. Rather, the concern will be finding new leaders and new playmakers to replace some of last year’s top performers.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Five • PIAA: Class 2A • Head coach: Matt Gingrich (ninth season, 47-36) • Base offense: Veer • Base defense: 4-3 • 2022 results: 8-4 (5-2 L-L) • Key players returning: C-DE Preston Bomgardner, WR-DB Dominic Casciotti, QB-DB-KR Cam Connelly, RB-DB-P-KR Cael Harter, TE-LB Darrian Holloway, RB-LB Bryce Keller, OG-DT Damien Miller, TE-DE Tim Montijo, TE-DE Jon Shay, OG-DT Malacai Victa, WR-DB Cash Watson.

About the offense

Three of the top four rushers out of the Dutchmen’s Veer offense have graduated: Phoenix Music (2,227 rushing yards), Gavin Keller (379) and Dominic Funk (240).

One of the first orders of business is to replace Keller at quarterback, which will be the duty of senior Cam Connelly. Though he had only three pass attempts and 14 rushing tries last year, Gingrich said that Connelly has come through as a quarterback throughout A-C’s program.

The most experienced runner for the Dutchmen is senior Cael Harter, who had 654 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last fall. Juniors Jonathan Shay and Bryce Keller will look to get more hand-offs for an offense that ran the ball on 93 percent of snaps in 2022.

Junior and third-year starter Preston Bomgardner will anchor the offensive line at center. Senior Damien Miller and junior Malacai Victa will also be up front, alongside senior tight end Darrian Holloway.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: Hanover Aug. 31: at Elco Sept. 7: at Littlestown (6 p.m.) Sept. 15: at Hamburg Sept. 22: at Columbia Sept. 29: Kutztown Oct. 6: at Lancaster Catholic Oct. 13: Pequea Valley Oct. 20: Schuylkill Valley Oct. 27: at Northern Lebanon

About the defense

The Dutchmen look strong along the front line of their 4-3 defense with Victa and Miller at the tackle spots on Shay on the end. Shay had a team-high seven sacks last year.

Holloway led the team with 125 tackles at middle linebacker, but the outside linebacker positions are up the air. Gingrich said that there are eight players in competition for time in those two spots.

Connelly and Harter will again be starting in the defensive backfield, with senior Cash Watson and junior Dominic Casciotti likely to join them. Harter made three interceptions last year.

Intangibles

A-C often has issues with numbers and player turnover, but this year is an extreme turnaround. The Dutchmen have lost 20 kids with 21 coming back from last year’s district finalist group. Though Gingrich expects to have about 40 players in pads on opening day, he still needs to figure out the starters in some areas, especially outside linebacker.

Another effect of the turnover is the need for a new generation of leaders to step up.

“Playing together is going to be a key for us,” Gingrich said. “These kids are talented, but they were always just one of the kids. Now some need to be leaders. … We have a lot of talent, but talent didn’t get us to the district championship game. Teamwork and leadership did. It’s got to be a quick evolution.”

The last word

Of course, Gingrich would like to see the Dutchmen return to the district final, which would most likely require several players to excel in their new roles in the Veer offense. But he added that he did not look at a certain round of the playoffs or a win total as his barometer for success.

“The biggest thing for us is to get better every day and be the best version of ourselves,” Gingrich said. “I value success by trying to maximize what we have.”

And if that sounds like coachspeak, the Dutchmen made that work last year when three close losses to Elco, Lancaster Catholic and Hamburg built the confidence to make their playoff run. So A-C may be built to withstand some growing pains this fall.