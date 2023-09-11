While we continue to wait to put the finishing touches on the Week 3 slate — five games are set to resume and, hopefully, finish on Monday — here’s cranking up some Week 4 items for your reading pleasure …

1. Lampeter-Strasburg opens Section 4 play Friday at home against Donegal, and the Pioneers’ defense is simply scorching. L-S (3-0) has back-to-back shutout wins — 24-0 over Penn Manor and 63-0 over Kennard-Dale — and has outscored its opponents by a whopping 132-7, and is giving up a minuscule 109.3 yards a game with just 212 rushing yards against. Shutouts are old hat for L-S; the Pioneers pitched three shutouts last season and five in 2021. That’s also the last time L-S had consecutive wins via shutout: 31-0 over Penn Manor in Week 2 and 19-0 over Conestoga Valley — in the Lampeter Bowl — in Week 3 … on the way to three more that fall. L-S will welcome a Donegal squad coming off its first loss on Saturday; the Indians tangled with Palmyra, going right down to the wire with the Cougars before falling 21-14. Donegal was coming off a shutout win of its own — 27-0 over Elizabethtown in Week 1 — and a revenge victory over York Suburban, which knocked the Indians out of the D3-4A playoffs last fall. Donegal’s new-look spread/Wing-T/option attack has done some things. But now the Indians must solve L-S’s air-tight D, which held Kennard-Dale to — gulp — minus-30 rushing yards and minus-6 total yards in Week 3.

2. There is one 3-0 team vs. 3-0 team involving an L-L League squad in Week 4, and that’s Manheim Township welcoming D1-6A heavyweight Spring-Ford, which remained undefeated in Week 3 with a 63-17 romp over Cumberland Valley — the same CV outfit that dropped a 35-6 Week 1 decision against Township. So there is a common opponent here. S-F also beat Governor Mifflin 49-19 and topped Father Judge 38-27. Terrific QB matchup when S-F invades MT. The local crew knows all about Blue Streaks’ gunslinger Hayden Johnson; the Lehigh commit recently joined the 5,000-yard air club, and he has 11 TD tosses against no picks in three games this season. The Rams counter with Matt Zollers, who is also off to a red-hot start: 47-of-70 for 840 yards with 14 TD strikes against no picks in three games. He threw for 311 yards with six TD flips vs. Cumberland Valley, and tacked on 110 rushing yards with a TD keeper, giving him three TD runs this season. MT D-backs must be wary of S-F wideouts Mason Scott (15-422, 28.1 yards per catch, 7 TDs) and Belal Abdelrahman (11-221, 20.1 yards per catch, 2 TDs), who can both stretch the field. Should be a good one Friday night in Neffsville. May the best pass defense win.

3. There is one Thursday game on the Week 4 slate, and that’s a nonleague clash pitting Manheim Central (2-1) at Susquehannock (2-1) in Glen Rock. The Barons, after scintillating offensive performances in wins over West Chester Chester and Smyrna (Del.), dropped a 48-28 decision against rival Cocalico. Central’s offense still did some things — QB Zac Hahn passed for 317 yards and a pair of scores — but the Barons’ defense was singed for 475 rushing yards as Cocalico won the trench wars and ran wild; RB Sam Steffey (191 yards, 3 TDs) and QB Josh Myer (124 yards, 2 TDs) did the most damage. We’ll put Central’s D under the microscope when the Barons touch down at Susky; the Warriors feature RB Mike Fox, who is off to a quick start. He’s at 495 yards on 78 takes (6.3 yards per touch) with five TD runs, including a 201-yard rushing night in Week 3 in Susky’s 17-7 win over Bermudian Springs. Warriors edged Littlestown 28-27 in Week 2 after falling to South Western 19-7 in Week 1. So some good mo for Fox and Co. We’ll see if the Barons can get their defense straightened out and get Fox in their crosshairs for this clash.

