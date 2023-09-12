Now that the Week 3 games are tucked neatly away in the record books forever and ever — zoinks, what a weird couple of days it’s been around here — we can shift our attention solely to the Week 4 slate.

Week 4 means section openers across the board. Yes, there will still be the random nonleague game sprinkled in there every week. But starting Friday night in a stadium near you, league play — hallelujah — gets started.

And how in the heck did it get to be Week 4 already?

That also means a more manageable schedule moving forward. Week 1 was 28 games. Week 2 was 27 games. Week 3 was 28 games. Week 4? A tidy 20 games to track.

Notables here. Get your notables here …

1. One of the best stories of the young season has been at Cedar Crest, where the Falcons are 3-0 and have everyone’s attention. Crest’s D stole the show in its first two wins, over Northeast Philly and CD East. In Week 3, the Falcons found another way to win, outlasting Warwick 29-23 in triple-OT to stay unbeaten. Crest welcomes Penn Manor on Friday in the Section 1 lid-lifter, and the Comets, well, the Comets are struggling. PM will bring a 0-3 record to South Lebanon Township, and the Comets have been outscored 84-0 — not a misprint, sorry Comets’ faithful — in 12 quarters. PM is averaging just 106 yards a game, has 181 rushing yards, and skipper John Brubaker made a QB switch in the Comets’ Week 3 game vs. Solanco, bringing in sophomore Joel Boas to direct traffic. Now PM gets a rampaging Crest team that is allowing 220 yards a game, and has yielded just 267 rushing yards — 89 stripes per game. Defensive ringleaders so far for the Falcons include Owen Chernich (23 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack), Malachi Victor (22 tackles, 2 for losses), Caleb Dorshimer (18 tackles, 2 for losses), Richie Hernandez (19 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 fumble recovery) and Leo Tirado has pirated two of Crest’s four interceptions, returning one of those picks for a TD. Can the Falcons go to 4-0? Can PM muster some points and snap this maddening scoring skid? Find out Friday at Earl Boltz Stadium. ... FYI: We're stopping by Cedar Crest for the video show this week. Stay tuned for that report on Thursday.

2. We worried a tad about Exeter’s defense coming into the 2023 campaign. Not full-blown panic mode, but the Eagles lost some serious D studs from a year ago, when Exeter had one of the top defensive units in the L-L League. So far, so very good for the Eagles, who are humming right along at 3-0, with a D that is allowing just 207 yards a game, with 299 rushing yards against in 12 quarters. That’s pretty good. Exeter’s top five tacklers are all underclassmen, and that group has been keyed by LB Aiden Dauble (24 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 QB hurries, 2 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery), LB Casey Gerhart (14 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 fumble recovery) and D-tackle Logan Wegman (14 tackles, 5 for losses, 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hurries), as the Eagles have amassed 33 stops for losses, 18 QB hurries, four sacks and eight takeaways, including six picks. Up next for Exeter: Backyard rival Governor Mifflin comes calling Friday for an all-important Section 2 opener, as the Eagles open defense of their section crown. The Mustangs, after a Week 1 setback against 3-0 Spring-Ford, have found their groove; Mifflin has back-to-back wins, over Carlisle and Boyertown. Against the Bears in Week 3, Mustangs’ RB Grady Garner rumbled for 185 yards with three TD bolts, and Mifflin got a special teams TD when Stewart Janowski scooped and scored off a blocked punt. Against Carlisle in Week 2, GM QB Javien Pletz had his breakout game with two TD throws and two TD keepers. Mifflin’s O appears to be headed in the right direction. Can that crew make a dent in Exeter’s D and snap the Eagles’ 15-game regular season unbeaten streak? All eyes on Don Thomas Stadium in the cozy hamlet of Reiffton for this Berks County clash.

3. Not the start Conrad Weiser was looking for; the Scouts are 0-3, including a 49-0 defeat at the hands of 3-0 Twin Valley this past week. And now Weiser has to make a quick-spin bus ride over to Myerstown to tangle with an Elco bunch that is sailing right along at 3-0, including last week’s 49-6 victory over Columbia. It’s the second year in a row the Raiders are 3-0; they took that mark to Robesonia last year, and Weiser got a late TD and 2-point play to stun Elco. So the Raiders will have some payback in mind on Friday. They’ll also have the league’s leading rusher; RB Jake Williams is off to a bonkers start: He’s at 912 rushing yards on 45 carries (20.3 yards per pop) with 14 TD runs, plus a 90-yard kick return TD. Williams has a pair of 300-yard games, including a Herculean 358-yard, 5-TD effort last week the Crimson Tide, when he snapped his own program record for most rushing yards in a single game. He’s been like Bo Jackson in Tecmo Bowl (YouTube it). Three Weiser defensive stalwarts to watch here: LB Sevon Parham (15 tackles, 2 for losses) and safeties Jonathan McQuillen (16 tackles) and Evan Rittle (13 tackles) must be in run-stuffer mode from the opening kickoff. Scouts are yielding 352 yards a game, and have given up 674 rushing yards. They’ll need to tighten that up against Elco’s O-line and the hard-charging Williams, running behind them.

