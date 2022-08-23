The bookends for the Ephrata football team’s offensive line are brothers. One is nearing the end of his high school career. One just getting started.

Because they’re three years apart in school, this will be the first time Weston and Jackson Nolt are teammates. To say they’re looking forward to the next few months is an understatement.

“It’s going to be awesome,” elder brother Weston said. “We’ve never actually played together up to this point. I’ve been able to mentor him, push him in the gym and weight room. It’s really special.”

Ephrata’s line is under reconstruction. Weston Nolt, a 6-foot-3, 269-pound senior, is the only returning starter. He’ll help his younger brother, a 6-4, 221-pound freshman force in the making, learn the varsity ropes. Both play tackle.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Three • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: Kris Miller (seventh season, 20-37) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 4-3 • 2021 results: 5-5 (2-3 L-L) • Key players returning: OG-DT MacGyver Balmer, WR-DB Evan Boley, TE-DE Cole Freeman, LB Seth Heinsey, K Chad Jones, WR-DB Jeremiah Knowles, TE-LB Quintin Pfautz, LB Travis Martin, QB-DB Sam McCracken, WR Mikey Nixon, OT-DT Weston Nolt, WR Clay Ringler, RB-DB Andre Weidman.

Other contributors will be guards MacGyver Balmer, who’s moving into a starting role, and Cole Freeman, shifting from tight end. Seth Heinsey and Travis Martin, starters up front on defense, will also play on offense.

The Nolts have pushed each other their entire lives, as brothers will, and are excited to see that translate onto the same field. If Weston wants to take one more set of weightlifting reps, he can coax his little brother into joining him. Maybe that’s how Jackson became so big at such a young age.

“He always likes to say he’s taller than me,” Weston said. “I was always a good six inches taller than him and he shot up. So I’m like, ‘You might be taller than me, but I’ll always be stronger than you.’”

Ephrata is counting on its revamped line to help it contend in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three.

About the offense

The big boys up front will be blocking for Andre Weidman, one of the L-L League's premier running backs. The 6-1, 216-pound senior rushed 214 times for 1,430 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He ranked second to Cocalico’s Anthony Bourassa in both categories.

“He gets the ball a lot,” Ephrata coach Kris Miller said. “He loves it; he lives for it. He’s looking to score every time he touches the ball. He runs so physical. He runs to contact. He doesn’t always try to run away from it. He’s a great kid. We’re thankful he’s on our team.”

Weidman needs 683 rushing yards and 13 TDs to break the school records. He’s already one of Ephrata’s all-time greats.

The Mounts have an impressive collection of returning skill players. That includes quarterback Sam McCracken, who started most of last season, and wide receiver Jeremiah Knowles, the top target in the spread offense.

About the defense

Ephrata’s entire back seven, including linebackers and defensive backs, returns. That’s a solid foundation to build around.

Just like on offense, the line will be restructured. The key will be winning those battles and improving the team’s run defense.

“Up front we have kids who have high motors but they also play both sides of the football,” Miller said. “I think you’ll see a lot more rotating guys. We feel pretty good about the top 15-16 defensive players we have.”

Intangibles

There was a time when winning a game was a challenge at Ephrata. The Mounts carried a 52-game losing streak that ended four years ago in September.

No one knows that better than Knowles, whose older brother, Samuel, played for Ephrata on that pivotal day. Jeremiah remembers it well.

“It was great,” he said. “It was on a Saturday. All the midgets played then, too. High school played. They won. Then A team, then B team. I think Ephrata swept. It was a pretty great day.”

The goals have changed recently. Ephrata has climbed toward .500 and wants to challenge for a section title.

Final word

Last season’s ending was rough. After riding high through seven games, Ephrata dropped its final three to end up 5-5. The Mounts missed out on the postseason.

As much as that finish hurt, it also fueled their fire.

“That put a bad taste in the kids’ mouths who are returning this year,” Miller said. “They realize how close they were to doing something special. To let it slip away was kind of the rallying cry for all offseason.”

The motivation for the next few months is clear.

“Every rep we do in the weight room, every sprint we do in practice, it’s to get to that point where you can be a team that’s remembered for the rest of Ephrata history,” Miller said.