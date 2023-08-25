There was a lot of scuttlebutt in the preseason last year about which football team would survive the wide-open race in the new-look Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five derby.

Turns out Lancaster Catholic was the winner at the tape, and the Crusaders did so in dominating fashion, running the table for a 10-0 regular-season ride, with gut-check section wins over Hamburg, Annville-Cleona and Schuylkill Valley along the journey.

The SV game, in Week 10 in Leesport, was a thriller that went right down to the wire, and Catholic survived on a late field goal to clinch the section crown outright. The victory over Hamburg also came compliments of a late field goal, and the win over Annville-Cleona came down to a missed 2-point conversion in the waning seconds.

So Catholic dodged a few bullets along the way. But the Crusaders also put themselves in position to win those games late in the fourth quarter, and got out of Dodge with a W all three times.

Catholic steamrolled into the District Three Class 3A playoffs, but saw its season come to a crashing halt with a semifinal setback against West Perry.

But it was a great ride for coach Chris Maiorino and his crew.

“Our seniors last year were really on a mission to bring things back,” Maiorino said. “Those guys really led our program back, and really bought into what we’ve been trying to do as a coaching staff. We all learned and grew together.”

Culminating with a perfect regular season and section gold, plus a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the district playoffs.

Catholic has plenty coming back in the tank this time around. And with all of that success last fall, there should be plenty of bull’s-eyes swirling around this bunch in the coming months.

“It’s exciting to get everyone’s best fight, every game,” Catholic’s Terrell Crawley said. “To know we’re going to get that every game is a good feeling.”

Crawley and his mates are hoping last year’s good vibes carry over to 2023.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Five • PIAA: Class 3A • Head coach: Chris Maiorino (fourth season, 16-14) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: Multiple • 2022 results: 10-1 (7-0 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-DB Josh Acker, OT Braden Bowles, RB-DB-KR Terrell Crawley, RB-LB-KR Elijah Cunningham, LB-P Zach Dresch, RB-DB Christian Fields, WR-DB-KR R.J. Gonzalez, OG-DT Storm Haney, DB Colton Hegener, C Michael McBrearty, WR-DB Charlie Warren, DB-KR Brandon Way.

About the offense

Catholic is set to return a squadron of skill kids, including veteran ball-carriers like Elijah Cunningham — a 1,000-yard rusher last fall — Christian Fields and Crawley, who will switch to H-back duties this fall. The receiving corps is also in fabulous shape, with sure-handed targets Josh Acker, R.J. Gonzalez and Charlie Warren all back in the mix.

“We have a lot of guys who can make plays,” Maiorino noted. “That collection as a whole … we have a lot of guys, and we’re going to use all of them.”

Say hello to new QB David Stefanow, who will be tasked with getting those guys the ball. He slides in for Will Cranford; he and all-star wideout Jaevon Parker graduated, but Stefanow has a few varsity snaps under his belt — and all of those returning rushers and receivers around him.

Keep an eye on the trenches, where C Michael McBrearty, OT Brayden Bowles and OG Storm Haney are back to patrol the line of scrimmage. Some new names along the O-line include OG Gabe Cherasaro, OT Anthony Leone and C Ben Tongel.

Those guys will have to get up to speed in the hole-opening and pass-protecting departments on the fly. But Catholic certainly has enough playmakers — and plenty of momentum — to pick up where it left off.

“It was an amazing feeling … surreal,” Crawley said of last season’s success. “We didn’t really expect it, but then we got it rolling. It showed how much trust we had in each other. We have that this season as well. We’re already close, and we have a brotherly bond.”

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: at York Catholic Sept. 1: Delone Catholic Sept. 8: at Octorara Sept. 15: Columbia Sept. 22: at Northern Lebanon Sept. 29: at Hamburg Oct. 6: Annville-Cleona Oct. 13: Kutztown Oct. 20: at Pequea Valley Oct. 27: Schuylkill Valley

About the defense

Not quite as many returning vets on this side of the ball, but a nice nucleus, including LB Zach Dresch and D-backs Brandon Way and Colton Hegener, who will ball-hawk with the best of them.

A lot of those offensive weapons will pull double-duty on D, like Acker at DB, Crawley at DB, Cunningham at LB, Fields at DB, Gonzalez at DB, Warren at DB and Haney at D-tackle. Crawley, Gonzalez and Way are also experienced kick-return guys, giving the Crusaders some depth in special teams.

As mentioned, there is plenty to like here. Maiorino’s question mark going in are both trenches.

“We probably have like seven guys who can play up front on a Friday night,” the coach said.

Intangibles

We’ve mentioned more than once in these season previews that experience — and momentum, in Catholic’s case — is a great thing. And the Crusaders should lean on last year’s run to get them through any tough times on the horizon.

And Catholic is certainly expecting some tough competition, what with the target on their backs after last year’s success. You know Hamburg wants some payback. You know Annville-Cleona wants to finish the job this time around. And you know Schuylkill Valley would love some revenge.

The Crusaders have to be ready for anything and everything over the next 10 weeks — and, they hope, beyond.

“There are teams that try and run it right at you on every single play, and then you have teams that will spread it out,” Maiorino said. “Top to bottom, it’s a challenging schedule in that sense.”

Last word

Maiorino on going for a section repeat: “Momentum is a real thing,” he said. “In a game and throughout a season. That’s why it’s so important for us to try and start off on a good note again this season. We’ll need to start building that momentum in Week One, and hopefully keep it rolling through the season, because we know we’re going to have some targets and everything that comes with that. But that’s part of it.”