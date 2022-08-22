Ayden Martin averaged more than 12 yards on the 17 offensive touches he received during his junior year at Governor Mifflin.

But because Nick Singleton — the 2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year — was such a dominant force, Martin got little chance to showcase his skills.

With Singleton off to Penn State, that will change for Martin and many other Mustangs who have been awaiting their chances.

Governor Mifflin was hit hard by graduation after going 17-2 over the past two seasons.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Two • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: Jeff Lang (sixth season, 43-13) • Base offense: Midline Option, Veer • Base defense: 4-2-5 • 2021 results: 10-1 (3-0 Berks) • Key players returning: RB-DB Ayden Martin, DB Gerrell McNeil, QB-DB Delsin McNeil.

“The kids have been training all winter, all summer hard because there’s a lot of open positions,” coach Jeff Lang said. “There’s a lot of opportunity to be on the field Friday night.”

Martin looks to step up and make the most of that opportunity. With Singleton at tailback racking up 44 touchdowns last season, Martin moved to tight end and caught three touchdown passes. He also ran for another.

His skills have hardly gone unnoticed. The 5-11, 195-pound Martin made sub-11-second runs in the 100-meter dash last spring. He was sought after by several Division I colleges before committing to Monmouth in July.

“I feel pretty good coming in,” Martin said. “I feel like I’ll be able to get more opportunities to show what I can do, and a lot of other guys can show what they can do also.”

About the offense

Martin is expected to be the focus of Governor Mifflin’s Wing-T Veer offense that was dominated by Singleton for the last four years.

Martin said he grew up playing tailback and will be back in his natural position for his senior year.

The Mustangs have several other players to replace. The offensive line was decimated by graduation. Left guard Clay Reynolds is the only starter returning up front.

Delsin McNeil shared time at quarterback with the departed Eden Johnson, and looks to take a majority of the snaps this season.

“We lost a lot of guys from last year, a lot of seniors who had a lot of experience going into last year,” Lang said. “Last year we were able to do a lot more things.”

About the defense

Martin and Mykell Ford are the top returnees from a defensive group that also was hit hard by graduation.

Martin played safety last season and Ford was a run-stopper at defensive tackle for a defense that limited opponents to 15.6 points per game.

Intangibles

Governor Mifflin has established a championship tradition and has the athletes to continue that success.

The program has gone 25-6 over the last three seasons, winning three straight Berks Section One titles and the 2020 District Three Class 5A championship. The Mustangs will try to carry that success into Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

Governor Mifflin has one of the steadiest placekickers in senior Jackson Schools. Over the last two seasons, Schools has kicked 117 extra points to go with a pair of field goals.

Final word

“If somebody thinks they're going to go 6-0 in the section and win it all by going undefeated, I think they better think twice,” Lang said. “I think you’ve got enough teams in this Section Two that can win any week.”